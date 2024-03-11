NCFE at 175: David Gallagher reflects on the changing skills landscape and what the future holds for learners

NCFE is celebrating its 175th anniversary this academic year (2023-24) and is the oldest awarding organisation in the UK, recognised for providing vocational and technical educational products and services aligned to the needs of learners, educators, and employers.

Since 1848, through research, investments and initiatives, it has supported millions of learners to achieve and progress, continually driving educational change through collaboration and innovation, and, importantly, ensuring no learner is left behind.

Speaking at its celebration event last month, David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NFCE, discusses why the past can influence the future, how the needs of learners has changed, and the importance of further education and skills to all areas of society.