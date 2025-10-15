New findings in how Football Club charities are tackling joblessness

New research led by ERSA, the Employment Related Services Association, highlights the pivotal role Football Club charities play in supporting local residents into work. In its new report Off the Bench and into Work, ERSA demonstrates that akin to the government’s recent announcement of youth funding for Football Club charities, investment in their programmes would unlock the working potential of a diverse range of disadvantaged people.

The report explores effective programmes delivered by Football Club charities, the challenges to their continuation, and five recommendations to capitalise on their services.

Represented by EFL in the Community – the charitable arm of the English Football League – Football Club charities are trusted, visible organisations embedded in their communities. Harnessing the power of their brands, EFL Club charities provide community initiatives including education, training and employability projects to people who may not otherwise seek help. They are well placed to reach those most in need of support: 83% of the most deprived neighbourhoods in England and Wales are based within 10 miles of an EFL Club.

Elizabeth Taylor, ERSA’s Chief Executive, said: “Our report details that Football Club charities are effectively engaging and progressing thousands of disadvantaged local people. However, they are often inconsistently funded and under-recognised as quality providers of adult skills and employability support. There are big geographic disparities and opportunities to scale up effective programmes are being missed.

“ERSA strongly welcomes the government’s recent announcement of help for 18-to-21-year-olds, working more closely with Football Club charities via additional Youth Hub investment. Similar steps are now needed, and for other funding bodies to follow suit, to ensure Football Club charities can also support other priority groups. Sustainable funding to help long-term unemployed people, ex-offenders, veterans, women, and ethnically diverse communities for instance could be a wholesale part of fixing the UK’s employment challenge.”

The report’s recommendations focus on the need for commissioners to recognise and partner Football Club charities, to scale up and share successful current programmes, and make the schemes more sustainable.

The ERSA policy unit conducted the research with the cooperation of EFL in the Community. Debbie Cook, EFL’s Director of Community said:

“Football Club charities are uniquely placed to connect with people who feel furthest from the job market. Their trusted presence in the heart of their communities means they can engage with people who might not respond to traditional employment support.

“A core focus of Football Club charities is education, training and employability, with over 238,000 participants supported in the 2023/24 season. Seventy per cent reported positive outcomes, contributing to more than £129 million in social value linked to employment and skills.

“ERSA’s report rightly highlights the need for consistent investment in these programmes – not just for young people, but for all those facing barriers to work. With the right backing, Football Club charities can help transform lives and communities.”

Read the report: Off the Bench and into Work: Employability through Football Club charities, here: off-the-bench-and-into-work.pdf