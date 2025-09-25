Paula Thompson Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Progress Education

Progress Education, the education division of The Progress Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Thompson as Chief Operating Officer for Future Pathways. Paula brings extensive leadership experience in education, careers guidance and marketing, and will oversee Progress Careers, Progress Futures, Progress Community and Progress Connect, brands that are designed to expand opportunities and life chances for young people.

With a rich background as Managing Director and Careers Executive at Progress Careers and senior roles in leading institutions, Paula has consistently championed high-impact, evidence-based careers advice for young people. Her qualifications include a postgraduate diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing and masters in career development at Nottingham Trent University.

This appointment comes as the latest Youth Census and ONS data shows that almost 13% of young people aged 16-24 in the UK—around a million individuals—are classified as NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training), with figures increasing over the past year. The Youth Voice Census underscores how NEET young people report the lowest confidence levels; fewer than a third feel informed about employer expectations, and roughly 40% don’t believe they have the qualifications needed to get started in work.

Through Progress Connect, Paula will drive new partnerships and targeted support, ensuring vulnerable and disadvantaged young people receive tailored, sustained help to re-engage in education, training, or employment. The programme seeks to reduce barriers, build employability, and deliver clear progression pathways for those at risk of becoming or remaining NEET.

National and local political initiatives have highlighted the urgent need to improve skills and employability provision, with new statutory requirements for high-quality Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance (CEIAG) in schools and the roll-out of the government’s National Skills Drive. Expanding and innovating provision in this area is essential to meet demand and to address long-term social mobility and labour market needs – and that’s just what Progress Careers aims to do within schools and Progress Futures within the post-16 space.

Jayne Worthington, Group CEO of The Progress Group said:

“We are delighted that Paula will be taking the reins of our future pathway brands as Chief Operating Officer. Her deep expertise and commitment to evidence-led careers guidance will be crucial as we support more young people to develop the life skills, confidence, and vision they need to progress and thrive in a changing world. At a time when the number of NEET young people is rising, our work has never been more vital.”

Paula added:

“I am honoured to step into this role at this important juncture. We are facing a situation where the number of young people with additional needs is rising, coupled with increased numbers of young people who are not in education, employment or training. We believe that now is the time to act. We want to build strong partnerships and targeted solutions to help young people, especially those most at risk, that helps to develop the confidence, skills and opportunities they need to succeed.”