Post-pandemic leap in lifelong learning appears over, as national survey finds freefalling participation rates

Experts are warning of a “workforce learning slowdown” as the long-running Adult Participation in Learning Survey records a sharp contraction in the number of adults learning nationally. The survey also highlights deep inequalities, with many at risk of being locked out of learning altogether. These findings sound a clarion call on the first day of Get the Nation Learning Week as campaigners push for action from the Government, employers and wider society.

Researchers at Learning and Work Institute (L&W), the independent policy and research organisation behind the report, have revealed that just one in five adults (21%) are currently participating in learning of any kind, down from 30% in 2024. This breaks with rising levels of adults learning recorded in the UK and in other European countries during and following the pandemic.

Rates of lifelong learning are faltering most notably for those in work. Employed people are learning in significantly fewer numbers and have seen bigger drops than any other group. In 2025, just one half (50%) of people employed full time reported learning in the last three years – down from 65% in 2024. Access to workplace training is also restricted and deeply unequal. Just one in five (21%) people in employment are currently learning at work. Those paid over £52,200 are twice as likely to be receiving training from their employer than those paid under £26,099. The report authors argue this reveals “the two-track character of the UK labour market, with a lack of access to workplace training trapping too many in low-paid work”.

Across all types of learning, the survey further finds that age, class, income, and when people left full-time education are all key predictors whether people learn as adults. Adults are 20% more likely to engage in learning after leaving school aged 18 compared to age 16, and half of those of who left full-time education aged 16 or below say they haven’t engaged in learning since. People are 4% less likely to learn in every year of adult life. One quarter (24%) of adults now report cost as a barrier preventing them from learning. This has more than trebled from 8% in 2019, showing the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

However, when adults do learn, they thrive. The Adult Participation in Learning Survey, the largest and longest running survey of its kind in the UK, shows nearly all (94%) of those engaging in learning identify at least one benefit, with self-confidence, personal development, the love of learning, and jobs and skills gains the most reported. People who learn for work often experience personal benefits, and those who learn for personal and leisure reasons often report benefits for their work.

The survey also showed that digital technologies continue to enable and enrich learning, with nearly all (98%) learners who have used them reporting benefits, including breaking down cost and time barriers. However, with only one-third (34%) of people reporting feeling confident using video meetings in learning, the authors argue that digital inclusion and capability must be central to the mission of learning providers.

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute, said:

“When adults learn, our society and economy thrive – and this message should ring true for the UK Government, given its ambition in the post-16 education and skills white paper to ‘develop a skilled workforce and break down barriers to opportunity.’ But today’s findings make clear the sheer scale of what needs to be achieved to Get the Nation Learning. Government, employers and wider society all have a part to play in setting the country back on course: to increase adult participation in learning, and to close inequalities that harm the prospects and quality of life for so many people.”

Anthony Impey MBE, Chief Executive of Be the Business, said:

“These findings are a wake-up call. The businesses that learn fastest really do win—yet across the country, too many people are missing out on the chance to build new skills. Change is happening faster than ever, and we can’t afford a learning slowdown. We need to make learning part of everyday working life, so that everyone—in every job, in every business—has the opportunity to grow, adapt and thrive.”

Dr Fiona Aldridge, Chief Executive of the Skills Federation, said:

“Lifelong learning is essential in helping people access and thrive in employment, and many employers across all sectors are already investing significantly in staff training and development. However, this important report shows we’re not yet where we need to be, with too few workers having access to opportunities to develop their skills. More must be done to break down barriers to investment and foster a culture of learning at work. The benefits are clear: individuals gain opportunities to progress in their careers, employers build the skilled workforce they need, and the economy grows stronger as a result.”

Rebecca Garrod-Waters, CEO of Ufi VocTech Trust, said:

“Technology continues to be a major enabler, not only making learning more accessible, but also more interesting and engaging. With so many innovations at our disposal the challenge now is to use this technology—alongside supporting the wider acquisition of essential employment and digital skills—to drive the systemic change required to deliver better encouragement, support and outcomes for adult learners.”