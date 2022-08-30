QAA Announcement regarding withdrawal of Access Validating Agency (AVA) Licence from One Awards

The Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA) has been informed by one of the Access Validating Agencies (AVAs) for the Access to HE Diploma, One Awards, that they are in the process of insolvency. As the AVA can no longer meet the conditions of licence for the Access to HE Diploma, QAA has taken the decision as the regulator for the Access to HE Diploma to withdraw their licence with effect from 5.00pm on Tuesday 30 August 2022. QAA will assume interim responsibility for all Diplomas awarded by One Awards until responsibility can be transferred to another AVA or AVAs, selected by individual providers.

QAA will work with all providers who deliver One Awards Access to HE Diploma programmes, and with the other 10 AVAs licensed to develop, quality assure, award and certificate the qualification to ensure a smooth transition of responsibility to another licensed AVA or AVAs.

23 providers are registered with One Awards, with a combined student population of approximately 2,500 each academic year. The change from one AVA to another will have no effect on the delivery or content of the Diploma. QAA has also assured providers and students that Access to HE qualifications previously awarded by One Awards will continue to be recognised as legitimate qualifications for progression and funding.

Julie Mizon, QAA’s Access Manager commented:

“QAA is working closely with all affected providers to reassure them that suitable arrangements will be in place to ensure continuity of service for the forthcoming academic year. We have taken swift action to avoid uncertainty for providers and students and ensure that alternative awarding body arrangements can be put in place. Our priority is ensuring that all students continuing, or due to commence an Access to HE Diploma in the 2022-23 academic year will receive a high-quality academic learning experience.”

Fabienne Bailey, One Awards’ Managing Director stated;

“It was a difficult decision for the AVA’s Trustees to initiate insolvency processes. The AVA is keen to ensure that students and providers are protected and has worked with QAA throughout this time and will continue to support QAA as they assume interim responsibility.”

