Rishi Sunak set to be announced as new Prime Minister!

The Great Reshuffle continues within the Government as Rishi Sunak is set to be announced as Prime Minister!

Sunak will take over from Liz Truss in a time of great economic uncertainty. This comes after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, which devastated the economy and created chaos. This failed attempt at the mini-budget ultimately led to his sacking.

Rishi was up against Penny Mordaunt in the leadership race. However, Mordaunt withdrew from the race, leaving just Sunak! Here is her statement:

Rishi is expected to address MPs at 2:30pm. However, due to logistics, it is likely Sunak won’t officially become PM till tomorrow.

Background on Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak was previously appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer from 13 February 2020 until 5 July 2022, where Nadhim Zahawi was then appointed.

He was also previously:

Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 24 July 2019 until 13 February 2020

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government from 9 January 2018 until 24 July 2019.

Education

Rishi went to Winchester College. He then studied Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University. He was also a Fulbright Scholar at Stanford University (USA) where he studied for his MBA.

Political career

Rishi was elected Conservative MP for Richmond (Yorks) in May 2015. He served as a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) from June 2017 until his ministerial appointment.

Career before politics

Rishi spent his professional career in business and finance, working internationally. He co-founded an investment firm working with companies in multiple geographies.

Sector Response

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“We welcome Rishi Sunak to the role of Prime Minister and wish him every success at this difficult time for our country.

“With his Chancellor, he must now make some important decisions over the country’s finances. We implore him to remember the importance of education as an investment not only in the life chances of children and young people, but in the economic future of the country too, and to ensure that schools and colleges have the funding they need.

“Indeed, it was a General Election manifesto commitment of the Conservative Party in 2019 to ‘give the public services the resources they need, supporting our hospitals, our schools and our police’.

“However, with inflationary pressures soaring and in the absence of any additional government funding, the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that school funding per pupil by the end of this parliament in 2024/25 will still be 3% below 2010 in real-terms, while college funding will be 11% lower, and school sixth form funding 27% lower.

“On the current trajectory, it is inevitable that schools and colleges will have to reduce the number of teachers and support staff they employ, and that this will mean larger class sizes, cuts to the curriculum and less individualised support for students who need extra help.

“Mr Sunak must demonstrate that he supports the state education system by funding it properly.”

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“We welcome Rishi Sunak to the role of Prime Minister.

“If the Conservative party is now seeking a period of stability and rebuilding, then those watchwords should not just apply to the party but the nation as a whole. The country and its priorities have been rather forgotten during several months of interminable navel-gazing and dangerous economic experiments.

“Let us begin with public sector pay. On Friday, the National Education Union will launch the largest formal ballot of the education profession in a generation. 300,000 members will be asked if they are willing to strike over the real terms pay cut that was signed off by Rishi Sunak when Chancellor earlier this year. Teachers have seen a 20% loss in pay since 2010 and 27% for support staff over the same period. The recruitment and retention crisis in the profession has endured for almost as long and shows no sign of improving. These issues need to be addressed by the incoming leader.

“Funding is also critical. Education unions came together at the weekend in an open letter to Conservative MPs, warning them of the danger point schools and colleges have now reached. The IFS predicts schools will see a £2bn shortfall by 2024, with school spending per pupil some 3% lower than in 2010 in real terms. Schools and colleges in the most disadvantaged communities are likely to be hardest hit by this new wave of impossible spending decisions. Serious capital investment in the repair of school buildings has also been deferred for too long.

“These are the challenges which face the nation. The incoming Prime Minister needs to look with fresh eyes at the education sector and recognise the strains it has been under for far too long. This requires policy and funding shifts that will benefit schools, staff, parents and pupils alike. It is surely in everyone’s interests to bring school funding into the 2020s and reward teachers and support staff with the real-terms above inflation pay rise they have deserved for far too long.”

Nick Molho, Executive Director of the Aldersgate Group said:

“The new Prime Minister takes office at a time when the UK economy is struggling to attract investment and dealing with significant challenges around the cost of living, energy security and regional inequalities. Accelerating the UK’s transition towards net zero emissions and restoring nature are central solutions to tackling these challenges. [1] Greater investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, clean transport and the decarbonisation of heavy industry can cut energy costs for households and businesses, reduce the UK’s dependence on volatile fossil fuel prices, deliver significant job creation across all parts of the country and support key export opportunities for the UK economy.”

Nick Molho added: “Businesses are clear that the net zero transition presents one of the largest investment opportunities of this decade, and they see well-designed environmental regulation as a crucial driver in creating jobs and increasing the UK’s long-term resilience. We call on the new Prime Minister to throw his full weight behind the net zero transition and rapidly enact the policies that will help accelerate the low carbon investment that the UK economy urgently needs.”

