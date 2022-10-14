Jeremy Hunt is announced as Chancellor, as Kwasi Kwarteng is sacked Amid Mini-Budget Chaos

The Great Reshuffle continues Jeremy Hunt is announced as Chancellor, after Kwasi Kwarteng is sacked as Chancellor after only 38 on the job! This makes Kwarteng the second shortest serving Chancellor.

Jeremy Hunt was elected Conservative MP for South West Surrey in May 2005. He was Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs from 9 July 2018 to 24 July 2019. Hunt was formerly Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 8 January 2018 to 9 July 2018 and was first appointed Secretary of State for Health in September 2012. In May 2010 Hunt was appointed Secretary of State for Culture, Olympics, Media and Sport. He was formerly Shadow Culture Secretary 2007 to 2010 and Shadow Minister for Disabled People 2005 to 2007.

PM Announces reversal of Corporation Tax cut announced in Mini Budget

Current Prime Minister, Liz Truss made an announcement after Kwarteng was sacked and Hunt appointed to the role of Chancellor that there was going to be a reversal in Corporation Tax changes, in the mini budget this was going to be reduced, now it will be increased and raise £18 Billion in taxes for the country.

The current Prime Minister said: “What I’ve done today is make sure we have economic stability”.

Background to the Reshuffle

On the 23rd September, Kwarteng unleashed chaos and turmoil on the economy with his mini-budget.

Within this mini-budget, he set out his Growth Plan 2022 and announced a shakeup of the benefits system to “get Britain working again”. However, rather than being beneficial to Britain, it ended up pushing the pound to a record low against the dollar, sent the cost of government borrowing and mortgage rates up and also led to an unprecedented intervention by the Bank of England.

In the past three years, the Conservative party has had four chancellors- Mr Kwarteng, Nadhim Zahawi, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid. The next Chancellor, who will be appointed by Liz Truss, will become the seventh chancellor in the last 12 years!

A group of senior Conservatives have publicly called on Liz Truss to resign following her sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.

