Will Strikes affect Results Day? FE Soundbite Edition 657

When I think of this time of year, I think of Results Day(s). This year we have a few… next Thursday 18th August 2022 is A-Level Results Day, the first T Level cohorts Results Day and of course Vocational Results day. The week after is GCSE Results Day.

However, we have been covering over the past couple of weeks some Strike Action from Unison Members at AQA that could affect results day(s). Strike action by AQA staff, that could potentially affect A Level results day were announced last week, and now GCSE Results day could be affected by more strike action. I get people want better pay conditions, but this cohort of learners have also had their fair share of disruption, so the poor old learner has had disruption during the pandemic on learning and now on receiving their results and maybe their progression routes after this.

Exclusive thought leadership articles from this week

Skills Gaps

Closing the Global Skills Gap: Juliane Sterzl writes about: Building a Personalised Professional Development Programme to Close the Global Skills Gap. Lara Pyko discusses Digital Skills Gaps: Bridging the ever-growing digital skills gap with low-code.

Erica Holt White writes a very timely article: The return of exams: the Sutton Trust view ahead of results day 2022.

Steve Clayton, COO of Arden University writes about Generation Teach: How We Attract the Next Generation of Academics. Dr Sai Lou shares his next installment in his VET mini series: VET in FE: A Way Forward.

Giancarlo Brotto writes about How building connections with parents and the broader school community can improve learning outcomes.

Sheila McMahon shares some tips on how to prepare and look after yourself and your learners on the run up to Results day: In preparation for exams results, good or bad!

Interesting FE Voices from the week

Sian Wilson: Hardwired for social connection in the digital age: why investment is needed in remote operations and Pearson’s Chris Briggs writes about: Functional Skills – Maths anxiety.

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week! Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

