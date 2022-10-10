Student Mental Health: What Can We Do?​

Graduating and obtaining a degree is a landmark achievement for many, however enduring the process of securing a degree can have negative influences on the mental health and wellbeing of our students.

In recent years, there has been a shift in the public discourse relating to mental health- particularly within the student population. The number of students declaring a mental health condition has increased by 450% over the last ten years. Despite this figure, UCAS estimates that in 2020 49% of applicants did not directly disclose any mental health information in initial application process for fear of discrimination.

According to the Mental Health Foundation fear of discrimination is common, as stigma is still prevalent; despite the wide scale efforts to reduce prejudice associated with mental illness.

It is difficult to understand stigmas surrounding mental health, given the proportion of the population that suffers from poor wellbeing or a mental illness. Just under 2/3 of the UK population have experienced a mental health problem. 50% of mental health problems (mood, anxiety, psychotic, personality, eating and substance misuse) are established by age 14, rising to 75% by the age of 24. Clearly our students are struggling and may have been struggling for some time. It is imperative that children, adolescent and student mental health is taken seriously.

Suicide and Importance of Reporting

Students are struggling now more than ever and there is a shortage of resources to help they need when they need it. Suicide among the student population have been present in the news recently,

pushing institutions to reconsider what’s needed to best support their students.

The ONS published at least 319 suicides in UK university and colleges over a 4 year period (2016-2020) there is a 32% increase in death by suicide amongst males. Moreover, a study by the British

Medical Journal found general primary care consultation rates were 32% lower in men. Given that 1 UK Student dies by Suicide every 4 days and 1 in 5 students have made a plan for suicide in the last year; Wellbeing offerings and student support is no longer considered ‘a tick box’ exercise.

Offerings should take into consideration the needs of a diverse student community, beyond simple access to a hotline. 27% of general population suicides were people who had been in contact with mental health services in the 12 months before their death. Unfortunately, the true gravity of the student suicide problem is not transparent. Freedom of Information requests sent by National World reveal that 59% of UK Universities don’t record student suicides, resulting in the extent of the situation being hidden. Any suicide that occurs is a tragedy, accurate suicide statistics are required to provide a reliable indicator of mental health.

How are students feeling?



With 3.7% prospective students declaring a mental health condition on their application, compared to the 37% of first year students displaying signs of moderate to severe depression, it is clear that we still have a great deal to do in promoting open discussions relating to mental health and wellbeing. It is not just first year students we have to be mindful of. Over a quarter (37%) of UK students have experienced their state of mental wellbeing changing for the worst since starting university emphasised further with 64% of students claiming their studies and university lifestyle negatively impact their overall wellbeing.

ONS published that average life satisfaction score for students in UK is 6.6 out of 10, compared to the general adult population in GB of 7 Students feeling lonely often or always is 17%, a full 10% higher than the rest of the GB population.

Stressors & Impacts on Mental Wellbeing



Students are particularly vulnerable to external stressors and negative impacts on wellbeing. A 2017 survey by UPP (an accommodation provider) found that 37% of students reported balancing working while studying, 36% reported financial worries and 22% reported independent living as key wellbeing concerns. Students naturally deprioritise study if their physiological needs are not met.



The number of UK students who have dropped out of their course due to the cost of living crisis has increased by 25% this year- Almost 40,000 students have withdrawn from their course. Independent living can be lonely and requires adjustment. Students may not be able to afford food, which causes further depression and anxiety. This could lead to more serious behaviours and coping mechanisms developing. 23% of new students suggested they may have issues with food or body image, with 27% stating they may have an eating disorder. If an individual is used to their family constantly being around, providing food and checking in, self sufficiency can be a huge leap.

Individuals deal with stressors differently. It is important to view mental health on a case by case basis, some triggers may be detrimental to one person but have no impact on another. Student wellbeing services should provide a range of support in hope of catering to a diverse student body.

Accessing Services a staggering 94% of UK universities have experienced an increase in demand for counselling services over the last 5 years. The amount of students needing to access to mental health services has increased by 66% over the same period. This is reflected in research carried out at the beginning of the year found that 43% of UK students believed they needed support to manage their own wellbeing.

There is an overall increase in the utilisation of wellbeing services. Research from the mental healthy charity Humen found that across 80 universities, 57% of those surveyed had used mental health services including counselling, helplines, self help resources and wellbeing groups. The resulting increase in demand for support has placed significant stress on existing student services support – with students regularly waiting weeks or months before engaging with counselling or therapy. Student populations are struggling as resources in the NHS and on campus are being stretched beyond capacity.

This is highlighted in a recent NUS report found that 47% of students have used GP or primary care services and 30% went to a private counsellor or mental health service provider. Considering the financial situation of many students, access to private care is not an option. Furthermore, research by Humen found that just 4% of all UK university staff received ‘adequate’ mental health training either to spot ‘warning signs’ or to start mental health dialogue with a student. Support is needed for lecturers and other relevant staff to further protect student wellbeing. New solutions and practices are required to ensure access to resources and help alleviate pressure on traditional on campus services.

Digital Solutions



To be effective, in person support services ad digital solutions can be integrated. This type of service integration would enable each student to access the appropriate level of care for their individual situation.

With the increasing prevalence of mental health issues amongst students, it is becoming increasingly more important to deliver mental health supports via methods which can supplement in house face to face services.

Providing access to video counselling ensures increased access to existing resources for those most at risk. Furthermore, video counselling/digital resources accept the fact that mental health is not confined to the office hours. A 24:7 element can be found in digital services like phone, SMS, live chat to ensure no student falls through the cracks when they are at their most vulnerable.

Holistic Attitudes



A wide range of factors like physical health, financial wellbeing and a sense of belonging all contribute to shaping the mental wellbeing of an individual. As a result, it is important that student support services which can assist across many areas are available to students to support them in managing their overall

wellbeing.



A multi-pronged approach is required to adhere to individual need because what may work for some is not guaranteed to work for another. Physical health supports can include things like access to online classes and gym memberships, mental health supports could include access to self-guided learning or

video counselling for example. Universities must aim to create a holistic and customisable program to support wellbeing.

Steps to Support Student Mental Health



To achieve a rounded student mental health and wellbeing, it is vital to devote time

to understand institutional needs.

Research

Conduct an in-depth analysis of student needs. Recent analysis of students that

engaged with Spectrum.Life’s SAP program found 40% of students were dealing

with anxiety as a primary problem. With this information, you could identify any gaps

for accessing anxiety support and potentially invest further into these areas. Determine institutional needs and priorities

What is the main objective? Objectives shape future activities, they may include

reducing waiting times, freeing up existing resources or providing 24:7 support for

crisis intervention. Ensure your wellbeing strategy is a success

Before implementing your strategy, it is crucial to develop a comprehensive

wellbeing communication strategy to introduce any new external supports to your

students to encourage participation and increase overall access to services, also

ensuring care pathways are straight forward.

Furthermore, some wellbeing offerings enable population reporting that enables

anonymous large-scale feedback. Doing so enables your institution to inform future

activities.

