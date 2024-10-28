Latest News

From education to employment

Olly Newton discusses Bridging Policy and Pedgogy at the FE + Skills Collective

Education and Training Foundation (ETF) October 28, 2024
Olly Newton

Olly Newton, Executive Director from Edge Foundation discusses bridging Policy and Pedagogy at FE + Skills Collective.
Olly explains that in the new Skills System that educators and leaders need a wide range of skills, so beyond traditional teaching, close industry connections, to run projects and weave in things like essential skills.
Talking about what Olly would like to see in the future, is a rebalancing where trust sits in the system, giving more trust to practitioners in FE Colleges, in Independent Training Providers and in schools.

The FE + Skills Collective was brought to you in partnership with FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. Special thanks to Edge Foundation, who were the conference media sponsor.
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Everything we do at the ETF is about supporting the further education (FE) and skills workforce on their professional journey, so that in partnership with the sector we can provide transformational learning opportunities to learners aged 14 and above.

