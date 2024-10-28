Olly Newton discusses Bridging Policy and Pedgogy at the FE + Skills Collective

Olly Newton, Executive Director from Edge Foundation discusses bridging Policy and Pedagogy at FE + Skills Collective.

Olly explains that in the new Skills System that educators and leaders need a wide range of skills, so beyond traditional teaching, close industry connections, to run projects and weave in things like essential skills.

Talking about what Olly would like to see in the future, is a rebalancing where trust sits in the system, giving more trust to practitioners in FE Colleges, in Independent Training Providers and in schools.

The FE + Skills Collective was brought to you in partnership with FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. Special thanks to Edge Foundation, who were the conference media sponsor.