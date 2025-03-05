Supporting the Energy Transition and Power Generation in the South West 

As we look towards 2050 and the UK’s longer-term ambitions around reducing our carbon footprint and greenhouse emissions, Colleges in the region are stepping up to the challenge by preparing their students for the careers that will be plentiful around green energy and power supply.

The transition to green energy isn’t just a national ambition—it’s an urgent necessity. The South West stands at the forefront of this revolution, with colleges playing a vital role in shaping the workforce that will power the future. With major investments like Hinkley Point C and the rise of EV manufacturing, the region is poised to lead, but only if we equip students and businesses with the right skills.

The South West region has real potential to be a national player in the nation’s energy supply solution

We’ve already seen the investment in Hinkley Point C, due to go live in the early 2030s, and with the growth in electrification of transportation, the announcement of a new battery factory within the South West is also a positive position for our region. Looking ahead, the mid-2030s could bring flight powered by hydrogen, electrification, and sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). Alongside this, offshore wind can generate substantial electricity, and the development of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) in the North of the region adds to the energy landscape. These are known developments, and our role as college leaders is to prepare students for these future opportunities. We must take this information and prepare our students for the jobs of the future. There is every possibility that a student with the right knowledge skills and behaviours could start their career in battery manufacture then move to offshore wind and then into hydrogen infrastructure within their career lifetime.

So how do we help our students prepare for the future?

Employers are looking for employees who have an inquisitive mind and want to work in that industry. Senior leads report that the desire to be there is more important, as employees can be taught the skills they need if they want to learn them. It is therefore our responsibility to make sure that our students are ready to learn and have the necessary essential and core skills to equip them to embrace a fulfilling job path for the future. Skills such as communication, teamwork, curiosity, and determination are all needed to move through and across job roles and sectors for the future. As part of the early work of the Local Skills Improvement Plans, we trialled the development and delivery of new micro-credentials for the development of the future workforce building on the feedback from employers on the need for these essential skills. We are hopeful that the proposed changes to employer-led qualifications, and the development of Skills England will allow more of the short, focused courses to be developed.

Weston College, one of the West of England Institute of Technology (WEIoT) education partners has implemented a sustainability strategy that includes offering programmes focused on green skills and environmental awareness. Sustainability has been integrated into various vocational courses, from construction to engineering, and offers specialised courses in renewable energy. For example, its University Centre Weston (UCW) offers free modular courses like Level 4 Quantity Surveying and Sustainability, integrating environmental considerations into construction and engineering education.

Sustainability is the imperative, not the nice-to-do

As part of the awareness of sustainability Weston College throughout the year offers different focused events such as an Innovation Sustainability Day where different groups of students are brought together to solve a problem. This helps students see the value of teamwork and communication and focuses them on a particular challenge that needs to be addressed. Weston, along with all Colleges supports the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) and staff and students are often asked to reflect on the impact of decisions on the 17 SDGs. These are particularly important to consider for the SDGs around clean energy, climate action and life below water strategies as a minimum.

Supporting Adult Learners and the Workforce Transition

It’s not just about young people—the energy sector’s transformation requires the upskilling of the current workforce. This is where colleges’ responsiveness to their local communities becomes crucial. Through the WEIoT partnership, colleges in the region collaborated to create an electric vehicle upskilling package for local garages. These garages, now servicing EV-powered vehicles previously under main dealer warranties, needed staff trained in safe working practices and technical skills. By shaping and sharing this knowledge across the college network, numerous SME garages have been able to update their staff and meet growing EV servicing demands. As EV demand grows, targeted technical training ensures the region remains competitive, fostering economic growth and creating sustainable jobs.

Another significant development for the region is the use of hydrogen, and there are many different companies from Cornwall to Gloucestershire all working on different solutions on how hydrogen may be produced, moved around the region and used. Whether the outcome is for transportation, heating, power solutions and other possibilities it is an area set for growth in the future. The WEIoT alongside Business West and National Composite Centre (an WEIoT Anchor Partner) invested in early research with businesses that grew into a highly successful Hydrogen South West model. Recognising this growing market both Weston and Yeovil Colleges have delivered training to local businesses, and in the case of Yeovil a significant investment in a Hydrogen test facility that opens this month. It is the collaborative working and shared knowledge of the partnership between colleges that makes investment in collaboration worthwhile and delivers a better solution for the wider region.

Shaping the Future

Still, there is more to do. The WEIoT and its wider partnerships have been fortunate to engage in these industry-led initiatives, ensuring that educational programmes evolve in alignment with cutting-edge research and manufacturing. By linking education with innovation and sustainability, the South West is positioning itself as a leader in the green industrial transition.

In a recent speech unveiling support for Clean Energy jobs, Skills Minister Jacqui Smith emphasised:

“Skills will be a vital part of our Plan for Change and transition to a clean energy future, and I have spoken to many young people who are really keen to break into this booming sector. This initiative is an example of how skills training can support our number one mission to grow the economy whilst helping to meet Britain’s energy needs and support the move towards net zero.”

The South West has all the pieces in place to become a national leader in green energy. But we must act decisively ensuring our education system keeps pace with industry needs, our businesses invest in upskilling, and our students seize these opportunities. Through collaboration, innovation, and education, we can power a greener, more resilient future.

By Claire Arbery, Director, West of England Institute of Technology