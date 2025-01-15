The Value of Professional Association-Endorsed Courses

When advising students on their further and higher education options, one of the most impactful recommendations you can make is to encourage them to consider courses endorsed by a relevant professional association. The choice of course – particularly whether it is accredited or endorsed by the professional body for the sector they wish to enter – can significantly affect their career prospects. Highlighting this during discussions can help students make informed decisions.

Assurance of industry-relevant skills and knowledge

Professional association endorsement ensures that a course aligns with current industry standards and practices. In today’s rapidly evolving and competitive job market, this alignment is more important than ever. Endorsed courses are developed and reviewed with input from industry experts, preparing students with the practical skills and knowledge employers need both now and in the future.

This is particularly critical in sectors where skills gaps can leave college leavers and graduates underprepared for the practical demands of their chosen careers.

Professional bodies across a range of sectors endorse courses including the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and many others. Doing this helps them to ensure that new professionals entering their sector workforce have the knowledge and skills that the sector needs.

For example, CIMSPA (the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity) works with further and higher education institutions to ensure their courses meet the professional standards for a range of sport and physical activity professions. These standards, created and updated by sector employers, equip students with the specific skills and knowledge needed in roles such as sports coaching, active wellbeing, community development, or facilities management.

Enhanced employability

Employability is a top priority for learners. Completing an endorsed course gives students an advantage in the job market, as employers recognise these courses for providing high-quality sector-relevant learning experiences. For many industries, such qualifications provide the knowledge, skills and practical experience employers are actively seeking.

In some sectors, employers expect candidates to hold professional body memberships. Endorsed degree courses often include student memberships, which can be upgraded upon graduation. For example, endorsed degrees may include professional qualifications as part of the programme, enabling students to gain practical experience and even work in part-time roles while studying.

Many employers within the sport and physical activity sector list endorsed learning as a preferred or required qualification. Graduates of endorsed courses enter the job market with qualifications aligned to industry standards, significantly enhancing their employability.

Access to professional networks, support and insight

Professional associations provide students on endorsed courses with access to industry-specific resources, networks and opportunities. This helps students connect with potential employers, mentors, and peers, gaining early exposure to the professional world. Such networks can open doors to internships, placements and future job opportunities, ensuring a smoother transition into employment after graduation or course completion.

Universities and colleges offering CIMSPA-endorsed courses collaborate with over 500 strategic partners, including leading employers in the sport and physical activity sector. This connection gives students valuable insights into what employers seek and helps them identify specific career pathways within the sector.

Pathways to professional recognition and status

Endorsed courses are often the first step towards achieving professional recognition, which is vital for career progression. Accreditation from a professional body provides recognition, enhances professional status, and can increase earning potential. For students aiming for a clear career path, knowing their course leads to such recognition provides reassurance that their investment in education will yield tangible benefits.

Endorsed courses are designed to support graduates in gaining their first professional status, laying the foundation for career progression. This early professional recognition is invaluable for building a successful career.

Ongoing learning and development

Professional associations offer continued support to students and graduates of endorsed courses, providing access to resources such as research, articles, online events and professional development opportunities. This ongoing learning ensures that graduates remain competitive and up-to-date throughout their careers.

An associates sector Careers Hub, for instance, often provides sector-specific advice, insight into industry trends, and guidance on in-demand skills, ensuring members can continue their professional development and advance their careers.

Preparing for the future of work

Encouraging students to consider the future of their chosen profession is essential. Endorsed courses provide a head start by focusing on forward-thinking skills and adapting to industry changes. Graduates from these courses are better equipped to handle career shifts and meeting evolving employer expectations.

The demand for qualified professionals in the sport and physical activity sector is growing, particularly as the sector’s role in health, wellbeing and social cohesion becomes increasingly recognised. Endorsed courses at both post-16 and degree-level are tailored to meet this demand, equipping students with both practical and theoretical expertise to lead and inspire in their chosen careers.

Like many professional bodies, CIMSPA works closely with further education colleges and higher education institutions to ensure that endorsed qualifications remain aligned with employer needs, helping learners to seamlessly transition into the workforce on completion of their course. Employers often require professional association membership, which signifies that their workforce meets the necessary professional standards, Endorsed courses ensure that graduates are job-ready and eligible for such memberships without requiring additional qualifications.

Helping students take the first steps to success

Advising students to consider professionally endorsed courses is a powerful way to give them a career advantage. Such courses signify quality, relevance, and a strong connection to the industry, giving students an edge in a competitive labour market. They provide access to valuable networks, fast-track professional recognition, and ensure graduates are equipped with the skills employers need.

By guiding students towards endorsed courses, you are helping them take confident steps towards a successful and rewarding career.

By Natasha Eason, Associate Director (Education), the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity

Natasha Eason is responsible for education development for the sport and physical activity sector’s professional body. Natasha leads CIMSPA’s work to ensure that learning and education provision is high-quality and meets the sector’s professional standards. Natasha was previously a Lecturer in Sport and Fitness at a further education college and is a trustee for a safeguarding charity.