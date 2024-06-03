Latest News

From education to employment

Top 3 Thought Leaders of May 2024

FE News Editor June 3, 2024
0 Comments
MAY top 3 Article Image

Each month, we find our Top Three most popular exclusive thought leadership articles on FE News.

Congrats to all of our thought leaders who have contributed this month. Find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see May’s most popular Exclusive Main Feature… and the most popular thought leader and influencer on FE News in May 2024!

FE News Top Three: May 2024

3rd MAY

In third place is “Levy Sharing is Caring”

By Claire Costello, Chief of People and Inclusion Officer, Co-op

2nd MAY

In second place isEPA is not just for Gateway!

By Nikki Juffs, Managing Director, Advance EPA

1st MAY

In first place isThe SAR and QIP – And why these should still be your “go-to” Ofsted Documents

By Thomas Burton, Head of Apprenticeship Delivery, York St John University 

Published in: Education News | FE News, Featured voices
Topics:
FE News Editor

