From education to employment

Top Three Articles in April: Who Will Win?

FE News Editor May 2, 2023
0 Comments
april top three

Continuing on from FE News Unwrapped, we decided to find out which three articles were the most popular every month throughout 2023!

This month has been busy… We have seen MPs warn that the post-16 education shake-up must be paused as well as World Autism Awareness Day. As with every month, we have had more labour market statistics released!

But moving on, lets find out April’s top three exclusive articles!

FE News Top Three: April 2023!

Last week’s funding rules announcement shows collaboration is starting to pay off

By Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy, AELP

‘Returnerships’: A new diversification tool for the economy

By Nichola Hay MBE, Director of Apprenticeship Strategy and Policy, BPP

oli

ChatGPT in Education: The Future or a Fad?

By Oli Kristall, Partnerships Manager at FE Tech

Published in: Education, EdTech, Social impact, Featured voices
FE News Editor

