 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Scaling Apprenticeships and T levels with the largest employer in the UK - Lucy Hunte, NHS

Details
Hits: 519
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Lucy Hunte, National Programme Manager, Apprenticeships Talent for Care, with Health Education England

FE News chat with Lucy Hunte, National Programme Manager, Apprenticeships Talent for Care, with Health Education England about scaling Apprenticeship and T Level delivery at #EPALive in Wembley.

The NHS is the largest employer in the UK, with a £200 million Apprenticeship Levy pot. So we asked Lucy to give the sector advice on how to deliver Apprenticeships and T Levels with a large employer with over 350 roles mapped in their organisation, but as the NHS is also made up of 263 NHS trusts and 7000 SME's in the supply chain, how to work with a diverse and complex organisation.

Lucy discusses the growth in the volume of starts at the NHS from 8,000 two years ago to 24,000 and nearly 28,000 this year and how the NHS is on track to spend all of their £200M Levy pot this year. With this volume of Apprenticeships starts, we asked Lucy for advice on 20% off the job on this scale of learners. We then went into T Levels and in particular industry placements in T Levels.

Subscribe to the FE News podcast or visit Gavin's Newsroom on FE News

Advertisement

Leading by Listening: The FE sector speaks for itself
Featured Article
Exploring the mood and wellbeing of #FEDoes this better describe the s
Shining a light on the lack of gender diversity in tech
Featured Article
#WomenInScience International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2020Ju
Free Your Ambition: Building confidence and supporting ambition to lessen the social divide
Featured Article
Britain is an ambitious nation. According to research from The Open Un

You may also be interested in these articles:

Leading by Listening: The FE sector speaks for itself
Featured Article
Exploring the mood and wellbeing of #FEDoes this better describe the s
Shining a light on the lack of gender diversity in tech
Featured Article
#WomenInScience International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2020Ju
Free Your Ambition: Building confidence and supporting ambition to lessen the social divide
Featured Article
Britain is an ambitious nation. According to research from The Open Un
Apprenticeships and the apprenticeships levy – Is what has been created fit for purpose?
Featured Article
I always get excited about #NationalApprenticeshipWeek - it’s a grea
Three steps to inspiring the next generation of #WomenInScience
Featured Article
For International Women and Girls in Science Day (11 Feb) ABM UK’s d
Social Media: Important To #FE In 2020 Or Not?
Featured Article
The question is worth considering. These days people use the term “s
Richard Atkins unpacks the FE Commissioner's Annual report
Featured Article
FE News chat with Richard Atkins, FE Commissioner, to unpack his 2018/
National or Local? The Future of Further Education Dilemma No 2
Featured Article
#FutureofFE Dilemma No 2: National or LocalIn the first of the article
Employers in the Apprenticeship driving seat still looking for the open road
Featured Article
OpportunitiesThe new Government sees boundless opportunities as the co
National Apprenticeship Week provides a good opportunity to reflect on how we can make things even better
Featured Article
Jennifer Coupland started as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Inst
Delivering an award-winning apprenticeship programme
Featured Article
#NAW2020 - A lesson from @SoftcatThe Apprenticeship Levy has received
Why Universities need to work more closely with Training providers and how it can be achieved
Featured Article
Utilising Training Providers to support Higher Education Apprenticeshi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Learning Curve Group
Learning Curve Group has published a new article: Fostering #Talent for 150 Years 17 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 38 minutes ago

Workshop: Understanding ESFA compliance and its audit...

February workshop now fully booked. New dates released – 31st March (London) and 23rd April (Leeds) Meeting the funding rules for apprenticeships is...

  • Tuesday, 31 March 2020 10:00 AM
  • London and Leeds
Jake Malbasa
Jake Malbasa has published a new article: Rising stars got the chance to shine at Sandwell College’s apprenticeship awards ceremony 15 hours 43 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page