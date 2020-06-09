 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Time to Think Again!

Details
Hits: 322
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Malcolm Cooper

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone in the world and has forced every aspect of life to be completely rethought and whilst it will be some time before we can contemplate returning to anything approaching our previous normal life, if we ever can, there is no doubt the lockdown cannot exist indefinitely. At some point we will aim to return to some modified form of the life we once new.

For the FE Sector there are many unknown quantities. When will Colleges re-open to all, how will income be affected, how much will apprenticeships be reduced and how can we most effectively manage the concept of social distancing? They will need to rethink in many areas of operation, so what better way to do it than by applying process mapping.

We at MCA are already beginning to be approached by colleges who have realised this and want to know how our process mapping works. We are only too happy to oblige and of course, having already ourselves re-orientated our whole business because of Covid-19 towards on-line operation (our process mapping was always cloud-based), can oblige.

Following the pandemic, it is inevitable that the level of college activity will change and this could be either positively, if there are more people looking to FE to make them gainfully active, or more likely negatively due to lower demand. Colleges will need to rethink their cost base, which is, of course a product of the way operations it undertakes are performed. Will a college be able to retain the same level of staffing in the face of falling demand or will there be a desperate need to reduce costs leading to a rethink of the way that it conducts its business.

How much will its delivery methods change? How much will be delivered on-line in future? Will support staff still be required to attend college each day, or has working from home become not only do-able but preferable? The fewer bodies who use college premises, the less college premises it needs and the lower its cost-base.

There are so many areas that need to be rethought. One lesson that has been painfully learned in this country during the pandemic is that to successfully deal with a challenge requires a clearly thought out and documented plan, to which everyone involved can refer and be guided. That is the definition of a process map.

Advertisement

It is vital that apprenticeships are associated with quality
Featured Article
On Wednesday's daily Government briefing, referring to the impact the
How evidence-informed practice and EdTech can intersect to support learning
Featured Article
I recently read an article in FE News titled â€˜How Education Technolo
An Apprenticeship Guarantee: Is it the new English answer?
Featured Article
Will we get a #SeptemberPromise? As the country opens up again, it fee

We at MCA realised early on during the crisis that the nature of the support we offer, whether it is advice, support or interim managers can be delivered as well on-line as in the flesh. Whilst there are undoubtedly some situations in which only face to face will do, there are no doubt certain benefits of on-line working.

Colleges will need to re-examine in some detail the whole learner journey and how it is affected at each stage. Marketing, admissions, enrolment and delivery will all need to change to reflect the new world.

In days of old, even before Covid-19, yes there was a time before Covid-19, process mapping was carried out by a team of “suits” who visited, took notes and returned a hard copy map which, if you were lucky, would be accurate. But even if it was, it would soon become outdated. The new world has process mapping that is in the cloud, with a map that can be developed on-line and which has an “as is” version developed in workshops with those who actually do the work and a “to be” version developed in conjunction with the College SLT, which will describe the way forward. As the map is on-line, it is available for the college to update whenever that is necessary.

One of the issues with Covid-19 was that we only began to think about how to deal with it after it had happened. Don’t make the same mistake in your college, think about it now!

Malcolm Cooper, MD, MCA Cooper Associates

You may also be interested in these articles:

It is vital that apprenticeships are associated with quality
Featured Article
On Wednesday's daily Government briefing, referring to the impact the
How evidence-informed practice and EdTech can intersect to support learning
Featured Article
I recently read an article in FE News titled ‘How Education Technolo
An Apprenticeship Guarantee: Is it the new English answer?
Featured Article
Will we get a #SeptemberPromise? As the country opens up again, it fee
Should you be using furlough to consider a career change?
Featured Article
The coronavirus pandemic has shocked the world of work: from working f
The Dawn of FE’s Digital Age?
Featured Article
In just a few months, the FE landscape has changed beyond recognition.
Colleges, Coronavirus and Communication
Featured Article
So how’s it been for you?The world of college communications has bee
Coronavirus – The New Normal & How To Work With It – Just Tell Me How This Ends
Featured Article
An Existential Challenge Right now, leadership looks and feels vastly
Developing Apprentices' Wellbeing
Featured Article
The difficult times we face mean that HR professionals working in earl
Designing Online Enrolment Processes for Generation Like
Featured Article
The Best Platform For Online Enrolment is People Back in 2013 along wi
Supporting innovation for recovery
Featured Article
Adapting to global reconstruction and reinvention through fostering re
Coronavirus has accelerated demand to improve the global education system’s resilience to future shocks
Featured Article
From Primary to Further and Higher Education - COVID-19 is driving th
Gillian Keegan, speaks to Tom Bewick for #SkillsWorldLIVE on National Thank a Teacher Day about Apprenticeship Reforms and Quality
Featured Article
Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships in England, Gillian Keegan, sp

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jane Allardice
Jane Allardice has published a new article: The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards celebrate 44 rising stars 12 hours 35 minutes ago
South Devon College
South Devon College has published a new article: South Devon College students, Jj Evans and Owen Price, become next pro players at Torquay United 12 hours 53 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 13 hours 11 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Leeds City College finalist for BKSB Awards: @leedscitycoll (LCC) has been shortlisted for Provider of the Year accolade at the…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4634)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page