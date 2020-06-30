 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How to take blended learning into the future Post-Covid

Details
Hits: 619
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Charlie James, Learning Technologist, Basingstoke College of Technology, a Google Reference College in the South East of England

Four months ago, telling a group of teachers that they had a week to completely alter their delivery to online could almost be dangerous, but throwing teachers into the deep-end is something they’re very used to.

A gentle suggestion of flipped learning might be accepted with a warm thanks but we need to remember that our teachers know what’s best for our students, even if other colleges are doing something ultra cool and you’re mad jealous of their green screen and lights. It’s about the intention.

But even though four months ago, they might have been against the idea, three months ago they did just that. They’re using our blended learning methods, and embracing flipped learning, we’re all jumping for joy on Twitter but we need to make sure it sticks.

They’re using it because they’ve come to us for support, and we’re supporting them with our online methods - which are great, don’t get me wrong - but we need to ensure that this becomes a permanent fixture for delivery post-covid.

This means that we need to make sure that teachers know our methods work without the remote part. Blended learning is a mix-up of traditional and online learning that can be done in the classroom, and flipped learning leaves the learning in the students hands, giving them the opportunity to research, study and learn about their course.

Although, we know it can be done in the classroom, just like every student, every teacher is different and has their own style, so we need to make sure it suits them and their needs and comfort zones. 

A lesson in trust

Photo Credit Avel Chuklanov

One of the lessons we need to take from this, if it hasn’t already been learnt, that we can trust in our teachers to still provide great quality teaching and learning regardless of how they have to do it. Teachers can think on their feet and problem-solve within three seconds of any problem arising, but this is due to confidence, and a been-there-done-that attitude. Most teachers won’t have this attitude towards technology, and despite their superhero problem-solving skills, they don’t want to spend an hour lesson problem-solving every three seconds. 

So, in the future, we need to train our staff and students on the things they want to know. In some cases, they might not know what they want, but after this, they’re going to have some ideas. Some of them may very well be adventurous and completely out-there, almost impossible, but that’s where we need to be honest and offer alternatives. Teachers want the best for their students, and we want the best for our teachers, so we have to be willing to put in the extra time and effort, and listen to what they want, rather than what we think works best for them. This also includes making sure we offer enough training sessions, so if something like this happens again, they can be confident in themselves to know they can handle it. I mean, they know they can handle it, but we need to make sure we can help enhance what they know, ensure they’re not overloaded, their wellbeing is protected and we can continue to help them save time.

Advertisement

Anne Milton - So how do we encourage people to upskill, get trained, get qualifications?
Featured Article
Often forgotten, the Cinderella service end of education and yet such
How to repurpose the furlough scheme to launch individual skills accounts
Featured Article
@TomBewick argues that in a post-COVID world, financial resources for
What do End-point Assessment Organisations (EpAOs) value most from their External Quality Assurance (EQA) providers?
Featured Article
In June 2020 I carried out a short survey of EpAOs, asking what they w

Working together to improve the lives of our next generation

The EdTech Demonstrator Schools and Colleges programme that has been set up by the government has been an incredible gain for connecting schools and colleges together, which I hope continues even after the pandemic. The idea that leading colleges support other colleges and schools brings me joy, not even for FE finally being recognised, but also the collaboration between schools and colleges across the UK. If we continue this, we will only grow stronger and our education system can only improve. I’d also like to see more companies offering remote placements, now we know it can be done, so more students can benefit from quality work experience. We have proved that we can work together, so this needs to be something that only becomes better. It shouldn’t have taken a global pandemic to get organisations working together to improve the lives of our next generation.

We also need to make sure our apprentices are included and receive the same inclusive learning environment, the same mental health support, the same accessibility options, and the same treatment as any other student enrolled into the school or college. Ending apprenticeships early is not acceptable, refusing to support apprentices by not providing equipment and places to study is not acceptable. We can provide the same blended or flipped learning environment for apprentices through the college link, and we shouldn’t be finding excuses not to do so. Under the National Union of Students, apprentices have the same rights as all other students, and therefore apprentices have the same rights as all other students.

When this is finally over, we need to make sure that we don’t continue this for the sake of it, but continue to embed it into teaching and learning in a meaningful and relevant way. It has been great to see teachers really taking onboard using educational technology within the classroom, and arguably this was really the abrupt change we needed to show off what it can do and how edtech can have an impact. Allowing students to learn and develop with the tools and resources they grew up with introduces a new, flexible learning environment that can only improve. It is incredibly important that we continue to support and keep our teachers and students at the forefront of everything we do, this is how we achieve a fully student-centred learning experience.

Charlie James, Learning Technologist, Basingstoke College of Technology, a Google Reference College in the South East of England

A strong believer in student-centered learning, Charlie has an affinity for technologies and approaches which empower and accommodate all learners. Charlie also has a keen interest in AI and machine learning, social media and the uses of data within education, and is proud to work with the National Society of Apprentices as part of the Leadership Team.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Anne Milton - So how do we encourage people to upskill, get trained, get qualifications?
Featured Article
Often forgotten, the Cinderella service end of education and yet such
How to repurpose the furlough scheme to launch individual skills accounts
Featured Article
@TomBewick argues that in a post-COVID world, financial resources for
We Need to Make it Easier for Businesses to Invest in Adult Skills
Featured Article
Last week (19 Jun) @EducationGovUK announced a billion pound funding f
What do End-point Assessment Organisations (EpAOs) value most from their External Quality Assurance (EQA) providers?
Featured Article
In June 2020 I carried out a short survey of EpAOs, asking what they w
#BlackLivesMatter, what does this means for Further Education in the UK?
Featured Article
“Those who have the privilege to know have the duty to act.”Albert
New, Next or Never Normal? Figuring Out The Changing World of Further and Higher Education After Covid-19
Featured Article
There’s no going back. There, now you don’t need to read the rest
The Government must act to improve social mobility for Apprentices
Featured Article
Apprenticeships deliver social mobility. That’s something everyone a
The recent Social Mobility Commission report offers three lessons to help us build on the best and remedy the worst
Featured Article
Coronavirus has held up a mirror to our society, showing us the best a
You can stick your ‘New Normal’
Featured Article
Everywhere you go (not literally!) it’s ‘new normal’ this and
We now have a huge unemployment challenge, to go with our skills deficit and productivity problem
Featured Article
Employment Response to Coronavirus: An Independent Report Our minds ad
Implementing strategies to improve retention will always be the key to becoming a high performing training provider
Featured Article
It used to be said that inspections of training providers could be ‘
Dear Diary, Today I Learned About Reflective Practice....
Featured Article
‘Reflection’, What Exactly Is It?Whilst I was in the middle of wri

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4715)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page