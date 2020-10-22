 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

College collaboration key to continuing careers education improvement

Details
Hits: 686

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
John Yarham, Interim CEO of The Careers & Enterprise Company

#LoveOurColleges - Further Education Colleges provide high quality academic, technical and vocational learning opportunities for more than 2 million learners across England.

The nation’s colleges play a pivotal role delivering a diverse range of skills and qualifications.

That support is even more critical in challenging times we now face, both for adults but also for young people in developing their knowledge and skills to compete.

Further Education Community of Practice Network

To help support the college sector further, The Careers & Enterprise Company is launching a new Further Education Community of Practice which will be an important network to extend and deepen collaboration across the sector with regards to careers guidance.

It will provide a focal point for developing ideas, sharing learning and improving practice and performance. It will enable the rapid transfer of learning into effective execution and provide a network of mutual support to practitioners in the college sector.

Careers Hubs form part of the critical strategic infrastructure

Colleges have always had a strong focus on employability and careers. That’s why Further Education and 6th Form colleges are closely integrated into our careers education network across the country, led by Careers Hubs, which are driving accelerated performance in careers guidance.

171 colleges are actively engaged in Careers Hubs, with 263 colleges and sixth form colleges involved in our overall careers education network. We see strong performance on careers guidance across the college sector, particularly in linking courses and learning to directly to careers and providing students with opportunities to meet employers and experience the world of work.

Colleges are a rich and diverse sector, anchored in the communities they serve and an essential part of the local fabric for supporting the economic recovery from the pandemic and moving into sustained growth.

Our Careers Hubs form part of the critical strategic infrastructure to enhance that position. Careers Hubs help bring people together. They create a powerful partnership between schools, colleges, employers, LEPs and local authorities, focused on improving skills and opportunity for young people, tailored to local need - nationally led and coordinated, locally developed and delivered.

Preparing our next generation for productive and rewarding lives beyond education 

The role of colleges is even more vital now, with government announcing a series of policy initiatives to boost the role of colleges in supporting training and skills development and helping people develop and diversify their talents for the opportunities that will arise as we emerge from the pandemic.

The particular focus of colleges on technical and vocational skills and pathways is now the centerpiece of the goal of driving parity of esteem with academic learning and redressing the long-term imbalance in how we have prepared our next generation for productive and rewarding lives beyond education.

Inclusive governance for supporting people and communities during #CollegesWeek
Featured Article
#LoveOurColleges - The importance of diversity on college boards Over
Even without a Comprehensive Spending Review, funding for colleges needs to be comprehensive
Featured Article
It is often said that change, and indeed success, is measured in decad
For over a decade, Traineeships have been in and out of favour with the government - How good are Traineeships?
Featured Article
What is a Traineeship? Programmes to help young people who want to acc

Lifetime Skills Guarantee

As the Prime Minister said in his recent speech on skills, it is time “to end the pointless, nonsensical gulf that has been fixed for generations – more than 100 years – between the so-called academic and the so-called practical varieties of education.”

To make the most of the talents of our next generation it is vitally important we drive greater equality in and recognition for vocational and technical learning and broaden opportunity and choice for young people.

Our new community of practice is an important step forward in helping us drive continuing improvement in the vital support and guidance we offer the nation’s young people – providing them with a pathway to opportunity and social mobility.    

John Yarham, interim CEO, The Careers & Enterprise Company

You may also be interested in these articles:

Inclusive governance for supporting people and communities during #CollegesWeek
Featured Article
#LoveOurColleges - The importance of diversity on college boards Over
Even without a Comprehensive Spending Review, funding for colleges needs to be comprehensive
Featured Article
It is often said that change, and indeed success, is measured in decad
For over a decade, Traineeships have been in and out of favour with the government - How good are Traineeships?
Featured Article
What is a Traineeship? Programmes to help young people who want to acc
Colleges Week 2020 – Colleges and Employers Working in Partnership
Featured Article
#CollegesWeek - Scott Bullock (@ScottBullockNCL) of Newcastle College
The government’s reskilling and retraining agenda is a step in the right direction
Featured Article
The coronavirus induced lockdown has had a seismic effect on the jobs
Education and careers: space to place new steps of change
Featured Article
In some parts of the UK, school holidays and/or temporary school closu
Colleges Week sees huge progress in getting colleges better represented, recognised, and valued in the halls of Westminster and beyond
Featured Article
#CollegesWeek #LoveOurColleges - After two consecutively successful Co
Five things to consider before responding to the traineeship procurement tender
Featured Article
The long-awaited tender for 19-24-year-old traineeship funding is fina
Leveraging EdTech to overcome the largest disruption in the history of education: COVID-19
Featured Article
During a recent panel discussion hosted by Qatar Foundation (@QF) to c
Three steps to addressing the wellbeing crisis in the education sector
Featured Article
Teaching is, without a doubt, a rewarding and fulfilling profession. H
The rise of high-tech learning: How the education sector can guard against emerging cyber threats
Featured Article
Last month (17 Sept), the National Cyber Security Centre (@NCSC) issue
Augar Review Needs to Re-emphasise the Value of Older Workers (2)
Featured Article
Forgotten Generation: Could Devolution Help The North East’s Over-50

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5038)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page