 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A Personalised Approach to Learning

Details
Hits: 742
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Balaji Gadicharla

In today’s digital world, businesses can identify the precise needs of their customers and curate products accordingly. Take the example of e-commerce websites: based on the history of past purchases and other insights, the website can recommend products that individual customers are likely to buy. Similarly, a streaming video service like Netflix can recommend what their viewers are likely to enjoy based on their previous purchases. 

The level of personalisation is so precise that it delights the customer with a better shopping experience and in turn boosts sales. In a market that is crowded with so many products, filtering out and presenting what a customer exactly needs is a boon. 

With personalisation already happening in several sectors, the question is: why are we still relying on outdated teaching methods that ignore the individual needs of children? Isn’t it fair to expect a more personalised approach to learning and education?

The current state of play

Despite all children learning differently and at different paces, most schools across the world follow the same textbooks and the same rigid methods. This uniform approach to education does not recognise that each child will struggle with different aspects of the curriculum - and unless they attend a fee paying school - are unlikely to receive special attention in their areas of weakness. In fact, even fee paying schools sometimes struggle to identify the areas where a child needs extra support. 

Unfortunately, this approach to education is creating gaps in learning and is holding children back from reaching their full potential.

According to research, approximately a quarter (25%) of American High School Freshmen fail to graduate on time.[1] While external or personal factors - such as caring for a family member – sometimes play a part, over a third (35%) of dropouts are simply due to students failing their courses. 

The education sector needs to cater to the individual needs of all learners

The “one size fits all” approach is simply not working; a personalised approach to learning on the other hand can help teachers to understand and adapt to their students’ different learning paces and varied competencies.

Some schools have already made strides in giving education a personal touch. However, evaluating every child, understanding their areas of weakness, coming up with a learning plan, and then executing it is not an easy task – it is also not easily scalable to an entire classroom. Fortunately, the digital world can offer a solution.

Understanding learners is the bedrock of personalised education

Using digital tools, educators can locate every child’s current learning capabilities through a simple diagnostic test. This allows teachers to identify the areas where a child is struggling the most and then map out a lesson plan that would best support the child’s development in that particular area. Educators can focus on resolving that particular problem area, before moving onto the next topic.

Right to Retrain - Time to bring back skills accounts?
Featured Article
Five Key Principles to Ensure the Success of Future Skills Accounts Ne
Unlock the potential of colleges to drive innovation by deepening links with employers
Featured Article
Having worked in the hospitality sector for over 30 years, developing
Designing Restart: Six things to consider
Featured Article
The new Restart programme to help long-term unemployed people back to

These digital tools also offer teachers an insight into their pupils’ approach to learning that goes beyond their grasp of the subject. Using activity stream data, educators can have a better understanding of their pupils’ preferences, skills, mindsets, citizenship, and context.

Gooru is a good example of this type of digital, personalised learning platform. It can be used by schools and other learning collaborators to detect and map a learner’s journey. Founder Prasad Ram likens it to a GPS-like experience for learners that provides real-time data about the progress being made. By building a complete profile for the learner, teachers can then go on to create a better personalised learning programme. 

Curated online courses based on the advancements in Machine Learning (ML) technology are also helpful, delivering personalised and prioritised content to each learner – one at a time.

The increase in free online courses on various subjects additionally makes it easier to provide learners with focused materials that cater to their needs, meaning students who are struggling will be able to get help sooner.

Let’s use these tools to advance personalised education

This year, the global pandemic has shone a spotlight on online education to an extent never before seen. Yet, it has also highlighted significant inequalities in education and how those who might struggle can be easily left behind. It’s time now to make sure we maximise the potential of personalised education and equip every student with the opportunity to succeed. Online platforms provide the precision and scalability necessary for personalised learning to make a real impact to mainstream education.

Balaji Gadicharla spent more than two decades implementing technology solutions at various organizations around the globe. He is passionate about the new trends in educational technology and holds a strong belief that education is a fundamental human right 

[1] Silver, David, Marisa Saunders, and Estela Zarate. "What Factors Predict High School Graduation in the Los Angeles Unified School District." Attendance Counts. Accessed February 18, 2015.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Right to Retrain - Time to bring back skills accounts?
Featured Article
Five Key Principles to Ensure the Success of Future Skills Accounts Ne
Unlock the potential of colleges to drive innovation by deepening links with employers
Featured Article
Having worked in the hospitality sector for over 30 years, developing
Designing Restart: Six things to consider
Featured Article
The new Restart programme to help long-term unemployed people back to
The impact of unconscious bias in higher education
Featured Article
This past year has been a rollercoaster to say the least for students
Creative thinking needed to address the vast skills and unemployment challenges that lie ahead
Featured Article
“We’re in an economic emergency”, the Chancellor declared as he
How the Pandemic will Change the Way We Educate Future Generations
Featured Article
#FutureOfEducation - The pandemic has hit many sectors hard, but reall
The new ambition in Scotland: excellence as standard
Featured Article
There has been much discussion in Scotland, like all parts of the UK,
Colleges are an important part of the wider education ecosystem, alongside Independent Learning Providers, schools and universities
Featured Article
How colleges in the North East can continue to support our communities
How Skills and Jobs Hubs in Colleges can boost opportunity
Featured Article
The economic impact of covid-19 may have a sting in the tail. In the i
The future of skills devolution in England: Why a 21st century skills system has to be local
Featured Article
What did last month’s Spending Review tell us about the future of sk
Online learning has created challenges that universities and students must overcome
Featured Article
Digitally transforming and safeguarding student journeys in pandemic t
Management practices are more important for driving productivity than where you work
Featured Article
#ManagementTransformed - Thinking ahead to the new world of work: Top

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5176)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page