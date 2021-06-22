 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Why apprenticeships alone cannot stem the digital skills gap

Details
Hits: 813
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Geoff Smith, CEO, Grayce

According to recent research, 42% of people think an apprenticeship provides better preparation for the future than university, which gives great insight into the changing perceptions surrounding education. The university versus apprenticeships debate has been ongoing for a long time. And while higher education may have been the favoured option, traditionally among middle-class families, it now seems the tide is turning, with attitudes towards apprenticeships changing. However, the emphasis on apprenticeships over degrees misses one important point – one size does not fit all. It also fails to address the digital skills gap crisis which will not be fixed through apprenticeships alone.

The ongoing debate continued

While an apprenticeship can offer necessary and valuable training, a degree lays a foundation which, for many employers, is still a base line requirement. In any case each have their merits. Apprenticeships offer hands-on learning and are a valid option for those who know exactly what career they want to launch themselves into.

Apprenticeships enable young people to enter the world of work from the get-go, giving them access to valuable hands-on experience. The other benefit is from a financial perspective, as no tuition fees are involved, and apprentices earn money while working, which is a very attractive prospect for many. They can however, silo a young person into a distinct sector with specific skills set. If this is case, it’s important to ensure they adhere to the right areas of demand across the job market so that the skills that the apprentices are developing are useful for their future job prospects.

Higher education grants more flexibility upon graduation, with many graduates acquiring valuable transferrable skills and life experience during their time at university. The independence gained at university provides a spectrum of life skills, which are essential and transferrable to lots of different job roles. With university, individuals can choose from a variety of courses and can often tailor their course by picking modules that align with their passions. A university degree will offer more open-ended career opportunities.

What employers value in a university degree is the focus on education and research. The market is seeking individuals with the propensity to continuously learn in a particular field, and a degree acknowledges someone’s ability and appetite to learn. With many organisations now taking into consideration the need to upskill to build business resilience, those who show a commitment to learning will be of greater benefit to their employer.

Restart: a step in the right direction
Exclusive Articles
With the vaccine rollout continuing and a steady return to normality a
The Fourth Industrial Revolution means thereâ€™s an important role for high-quality re-skilling
Exclusive Articles
National Occupational Standards: What Do Users Think? As the Fourth In
EdTech Security: Why Education needs to go back to school on escalating cyber risk
Exclusive Articles
The UK education sector has been no exception to the digital revolutio

An increasing number of employers are looking for employees that can hit the ground running. In addition to working hard to gain a good degree, students that engage with extra-curricular activities and obtain work experience to develop skills, such as communication and teamwork, are often better prepared for the world of work than those that don’t. Graduates who take all aspects of university by the horns and do more than just study and gain the degree (whether volunteering or doing pro-bono work) are the ones at the top of the list – even those that have a ‘side hustle’ business tend to show the maturity and energy that employers want.

Bridging the skills gap

Despite this increase in focus on higher education and apprenticeships to support our next generation of workers, our country still faces a crippling skills crisis, especially in relation to STEM skills. According to research, 89% of employers struggle to recruit the skilled staff they need and a further 38% state they believe the UK education system was failing to create the skills required. We ourselves are experiencing an influx of demand for roles in change, data and tech, as digital transformation across a number of industry sectors continues to gather pace.

Another recent study on the skills gaps and shortages revealed that employers found the jobs most difficult to fill were managers and team leaders (47%), followed by specialist roles such as digital analysts, engineers, marketing and IT staff (32%). These employers believe educational institutions need to become better aligned with the needs of businesses. At the same time, according to the ONS over a quarter (25.5%) of graduates who are employed are in unskilled or low-skilled roles, so it’s clear there is a mismatch between what employers need and what the current cohort of new starters can provide.

Some universities are too slow to adapt to future workforce skill demands, as are some apprenticeship providers. However, it’s essential that we continue to bridge this gap by developing the young, talented, and digitally native generation and equipping them with what they need to walk into high-skilled jobs where they are valued.

The answer lies in supporting emerging talent

There is no doubt that the skills gap is widening, digital and data transformation is increasing, and the emerging workforce is being underutilised. Undeniably, neither apprenticeships nor higher education can be considered as a silver bullet to the skills gap crisis, unless reform is undertaken within these systems. While each path offers various benefits, employers are now seeking skills that are acquired from both paths.

Upon leaving university, graduates should look to continue to develop in-demand skills. Curious graduates are a key part of the answer to the digital change talent demand equation. By continuing to offer support to graduate talent, businesses can shape well-rounded professionals, help close the skills gap and build long-term capabilities to meet future requirements.

By Geoff Smith, CEO, Grayce

You may also be interested in these articles:

Restart: a step in the right direction
Exclusive Articles
With the vaccine rollout continuing and a steady return to normality a
The Fourth Industrial Revolution means there’s an important role for high-quality re-skilling
Exclusive Articles
National Occupational Standards: What Do Users Think? As the Fourth In
EdTech Security: Why Education needs to go back to school on escalating cyber risk
Exclusive Articles
The UK education sector has been no exception to the digital revolutio
If assessment goes wrong this summer, we must not scapegoat our teachers
Exclusive Articles
There have long been calls to reform our broken examination system, wi
What teenagers think about their futures in work and what actually happens when they go into employment
Exclusive Articles
Thinking about the Future: The links between what teenagers think abou
Maritime is a home for those who want to address the climate crisis
Exclusive Articles
This year and the last will be remembered for many things. From lockdo
How a modern, AI-driven network can propel your university toward a successful next normal
Exclusive Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented and formidable challen
How has the pandemic deepened existing inequality in employability?
Exclusive Articles
The last 18 months have been transformative. The coronavirus crisis sp
The Skills Bill’s challenges for Independent Training Providers
Exclusive Articles
#LevellingUp Skills AELP set out with a really ambitious four-day onli
Universities must offer more innovative courses to close the digital skills gap
Exclusive Articles
The pandemic has catalysed a global recession, but despite this, many
UK Talent Exodus? Why the Global Talent Pool is Your New Competitive Advantage
Exclusive Articles
UK companies are facing a mass departure of talent, with four-in-10 em
How will EdTech transform training delivery?
Exclusive Articles
Virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, gamificat

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 10 hours 48 minutes ago

What do we need to keep from the past year of remote schooling? | The Tortoise Education Summit

What do we need to keep from the past year of...

In partnership with Capita. Schools in 2019 looked much like schools in 1919. Schools in 2020 were radically different. Could it be, now that new...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 10 hours 48 minutes ago

How worried should we be about lost school time – and what should the focus be on for the recovery?

How worried should we be about lost school time...

In partnership with Nuffield Foundation.The disruption to formal schooling over the past year has left children having covered less of the...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 10 hours 49 minutes ago

Have we lost sight of education’s purpose? | The Tortoise Education Summit

Have we lost sight of education’s purpose? | The...

In partnership with BigChange.There are reasons why the English school system is built the way it is: a complicated system of exams, assessment and...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5799)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page