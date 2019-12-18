 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Top 10 Podcasts of 2019 with Arnie Skelton #20

Details
Hits: 479
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In this final episode before Christmas, of Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton provides a list of his own top ten podcast choices for 2019.

A mix of American and British-based podcasts, they provide an eclectic mix, from those focused on interesting science, through advice for start up entrepreneurs, to understanding mental health and human psychology.

Top 10 Podcasts of 2019

  1. Hidden Brain, From NPR: Shankar Vedantam uses science and storytelling to reveal the unconscious patterns that drive human behavior, shape our choices and direct our relationships.
  2. Nudge, By Phill Agnew: The consumer psychology podcast - listen to the researchers, authors and pioneers in behavioral science and learn small nudges you can use to improve your work.
  3. Answer Me This, with Helen & Olly: Well Spotify just named AMT one of the top podcasts of the decade, so let’s conclude the 2010s as we began them: by answering your questions!
  4. Employment Law Matters, presented by London employment law barrister Daniel Barnett: You'll learn how to deal with tricky, practical, employment law and HR issues in regular, weekly, bite-sized chunks.
  5. The Curious Cases of Rutherford & Fry: Science sleuths Dr Adam Rutherford and Dr Hannah Fry investigate everyday mysteries sent by listeners.
  6. TED Talks Business: Some of the world's greatest innovators, entrepreneurs, and business researchers share their stories and insights.
  7. StartUp & Without Fail: A show about what it’s really like to start a business
  8. Open Mind: Frankie Bridge opens up about her ongoing journey from her breakdown to her breakthroughs, and invites her guests to share their own experiences with mental health.
  9. Happy Place: In this series Fearne Cotton delves into this subject further through chatting to inspiring individuals who have either made a change in their own lives or who help people every day to find a different way of looking at life.
  10. Choiceology: An original podcast from Charles Schwab, explores the lessons of behavioral economics, exposing the psychological traps that lead to expensive mistakes. 

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

Advertisement

Receiving Feedback with Arnie Skelton #19
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the nineteent
Exeter College's Rob Bosworth discusses the #CollegeoftheFuture
Podcasts
FE News chat with Rob Bosworth, Vice Principal at Exeter College about
GIVING FEEDBACK with Arnie Skelton #18
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the eighteent

You may also be interested in these articles:

Receiving Feedback with Arnie Skelton #19
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the nineteent
Exeter College's Rob Bosworth discusses the #CollegeoftheFuture
Podcasts
FE News chat with Rob Bosworth, Vice Principal at Exeter College about
GIVING FEEDBACK with Arnie Skelton #18
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the eighteent
Collaborative systems and thoughtful use of technology: Sally Dicketts discusses the future of the FE system
Podcasts
FE News chat with Sally Dicketts, Group Chief Executive of Activate Le
New Year, New job? Everything you need to know to make the right career move from Entrepreneur and BBC Apprentice
Podcasts
Experts say the new year is a good time to start your search for a cha
Collaboration instead of Competition, AELP's Mark Dawe discusses the FE System of the future
Podcasts
FE News chat with Association of Employment and Learning Providers CEO
Managing Effective Meetings with Arnie Skelton #17
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the seventeen
Repairing the #talent pipeline: Leadership development and coaching with ETF's Mark Wright
Podcasts
Mark Wright, Head of Leadership and Development at the Education and T
T Level Industry Placements: Podcast with AoC's David Hughes
Podcasts
FE News chat with AoC's Chief Executive David Hughes about #TLevel Ind
The progress of T Levels and what the future could bring: Podcast with AoC's Cath Sezen
Podcasts
FE News podcast with Cath Sezen, Senior Policy Manager - Further Educ
How to avoid Education Administration: Podcast with Martin Doel sharing his tips
Podcasts
FE News podcast with Martin Doel, Visting Professor and Associate Dire
The progress of the Independent Commission of the College of the Future - Lewis Cooper podcast #AoCConf
Podcasts
FE News chat with Lewis Cooper, Director, Independent Commission on th

Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page