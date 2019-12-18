Top 10 Podcasts of 2019 with Arnie Skelton #20

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In this final episode before Christmas, of Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton provides a list of his own top ten podcast choices for 2019.

A mix of American and British-based podcasts, they provide an eclectic mix, from those focused on interesting science, through advice for start up entrepreneurs, to understanding mental health and human psychology.

Top 10 Podcasts of 2019

Hidden Brain, From NPR: Shankar Vedantam uses science and storytelling to reveal the unconscious patterns that drive human behavior, shape our choices and direct our relationships. Nudge, By Phill Agnew: The consumer psychology podcast - listen to the researchers, authors and pioneers in behavioral science and learn small nudges you can use to improve your work. Answer Me This, with Helen & Olly: Well Spotify just named AMT one of the top podcasts of the decade, so let’s conclude the 2010s as we began them: by answering your questions! Employment Law Matters, presented by London employment law barrister Daniel Barnett: You'll learn how to deal with tricky, practical, employment law and HR issues in regular, weekly, bite-sized chunks. The Curious Cases of Rutherford & Fry: Science sleuths Dr Adam Rutherford and Dr Hannah Fry investigate everyday mysteries sent by listeners. TED Talks Business: Some of the world's greatest innovators, entrepreneurs, and business researchers share their stories and insights. StartUp & Without Fail: A show about what it’s really like to start a business Open Mind: Frankie Bridge opens up about her ongoing journey from her breakdown to her breakthroughs, and invites her guests to share their own experiences with mental health. Happy Place: In this series Fearne Cotton delves into this subject further through chatting to inspiring individuals who have either made a change in their own lives or who help people every day to find a different way of looking at life. Choiceology: An original podcast from Charles Schwab, explores the lessons of behavioral economics, exposing the psychological traps that lead to expensive mistakes.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the nineteent Podcasts FE News chat with Rob Bosworth, Vice Principal at Exeter College about Podcasts Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the eighteent