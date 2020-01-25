Establishing foundations for learners and professionals to develop skills for the jobs of the future - Dr Jay Derrick UCL

FE News chat with Dr Jay Derrick from UCL. Jay is a Senior Lecturer at UCL, IOE - Education, Practice & Society and Institute of Education. He is also a Senior Lecturer on an Engineering MSc encouraging lifelong learning and agile skill sets for engineers.
Jay discusses how to develop the foundations for learners and professionals to develop stackable skills to prepare for the jobs of the future or new roles that they will progress into.
We have also recorded another podcast with Jay discussing informal lifelong learning. Check out what Jay has to say about Lifelong learning and particularly the importance of informal lifelong learning:
