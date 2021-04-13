 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Rethinking Assessment

Details
Hits: 3080

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
#RethinkingEducation: The Edge Podcast

The Edge Podcast - Rethinking Education S1E4 

Edge is the independent foundation working to inspire the education system to give all young people across the UK the knowledge, skills and behaviours they need to flourish in their future life and work.

In the course of our work with schools, colleges, universities, researchers and policy makers in the UK and internationally, we get the chance to meet some amazing colleagues. We want to give you the chance to meet them too and now through the Edge Podcast - Rethinking Education you can.

Each episode features Edge’s Executive Director, Olly Newton, or CEO, Alice Barnard, talking to two guests with a fascinating take on one of the key issues facing education today. At around half an hour each, we hope you can enjoy the podcast over lunch or on the move and if you’re inspired and want to find out more, join our community or connect with us on social media @UkEdge.

S1E4: Rethinking Assessment

Edge is proudly supporting the Rethinking Assessment movement which brings together a wide coalition of state and independent schools, Multi-Academy Trusts, FE Colleges, academics and employers to push for change to our old-fashioned exam system. In this episode you will hear from:

  • Rachel Macfarlane, Director of Education Services at Herts for Learning, sharing her perspective on why the current system of high stakes written exams isn’t working for students, teachers or employers.
  • Professor Bill Lucas, Director of the Centre for Real-World Learning at Winchester University, sharing international examples and models of how assessment can be done differently.

Find out more:

FE is the all about relationships!
Podcasts
E & M Booth host Hollie chats to Jonny Kay.The importance of relat
EdTech at any age
Podcasts
The Schools Show with Daren White - @WeAreJoyFM #EveryoneInEducation I
Pizza is always the answer - E&M Booth chat
Podcasts
E&M Booth host SJ chats with Emma Bell.With grand plans for redesi

You may also be interested in these articles:

E&M Booth: Is Functional Skills English inclusive of all its audiences?
Podcasts
E & M Booth host Hollie chats to Steph Gilford. How do we make the
FE is the all about relationships!
Podcasts
E & M Booth host Hollie chats to Jonny Kay.The importance of relat
What does the future holds for education?
Podcasts
The EdTech Show with Dave Leonard - @WeAreJoyFM #EveryoneInEducation L
EdTech at any age
Podcasts
The Schools Show with Daren White - @WeAreJoyFM #EveryoneInEducation I
Is the Baker Clause on careers advice fit for purpose? #SkillsWorldLive 3.13
Podcasts
In our 13th episode of the third season, Tom Bewick dives into the Bak
Student Voice: The highs and lows of education and the impact that these experiences can have on students
Podcasts
The Schools Show with Daren White - @WeAreJoyFM #EveryoneInEducation L
Parental Engagement in education
Podcasts
The Schools Show with Daren White - @WeAreJoyFM #EveryoneInEducation L
Taking Family leave whilst working in further education
Podcasts
The FE Show with SJ White - @WeAreJoyFM #EveryoneInEducation Last week
Pizza is always the answer - E&M Booth chat
Podcasts
E&M Booth host SJ chats with Emma Bell.With grand plans for redesi
Rise in eating disorders amongst students sparks concern
Podcasts
Today (30 Jun), @Unite_Student, the UK’s largest provider of student
Don't embed maths, enhance your maths! With Julia Smith
Podcasts
E & M Booth host SJ chats to Julia Smith If we embed maths we aren
E & M Booth chat empathy and emotions in the English classroom
Podcasts
E & M Booth host Hollie chats to Pam Dale (@Pamelad92133569) Chatt

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 14 hours 1 minute ago

The Intersection of Innovation and Inspiration | David Sengeh & Kate Krontiris | TEDxBeaconStreet

The Intersection of Innovation and Inspiration |...

David Moinina Sengeh, born and raised in Sierra Leone, is currently a Ph.D. candidate at the MIT Media Lab. His research in the Biomechatronics...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 14 hours 2 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Phenom picks Globalization Partners to help break barriers to hiring global talent: In a recent study, 77 percent of recruitmen…
View Original Tweet

Bradford College
Bradford College has published a new article: FE and Apprenticeship Awards celebrate more than 100 Bradford College students yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5870)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page