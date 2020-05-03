 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Quarantine Isn't So Bad: Epidemics Spur Innovative Thinking

Details
Hits: 496
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

There are pros and cons to every situation. Atypical to most COVID-19 coverage, I'm going to explain the societal advancements an epidemic can guide us toward achieving.

For example: did you know Isaac Newton created Calculus while quarantining himself from The Black Death?

Historically, epidemics have taught us to teach ourselves. In other words, the immense alone time we spend in efforts of dodging viral illness can lead us to unlock the inner-creativity we're generally distracted from. Although controversial, without previous epidemics, we may not have reached the level of societal development we see today. This is because crises encourage us to push forward: mentally, and as a species.

However, times are much different than those of past epidemics. Unlike the eras of the AIDs outbreak,  Spanish Flu, Boston Smallpox, and the Bubonic Plague, we essentially live in two dimensions: reality and digital. In earlier civilizations, it was instinctual for dwellers to quarantine themselves upon the outbreak of a virus. Today, not so much.

Why are we so slow to react in life or death situations? Perhaps because we have distance learning and remote work to fall back on. Still, this doesn't equate to invincibility.

We are the first in history to experience pandemia in this manner - being forced to stay home rather than wanting to stay home. I encourage you to dig within yourself during your extended isolation. Perfect your distance learning techniques, and let your brain roam. We're most creative when we let our brains wander. Who knows what can come of this quarantine.

Here are some examples of how past epidemics have impacted the course of civilization:

The Black Death (mid-1300s)

  • Changed the economic & social structure of Europe
  • Led to the creation of the Middle Class
  • Sparked interest in literacy, art, and experimentation
  • Led Shakespeare to turn to poetry for income after theaters closed. Venus and AdonisThe Rape of LucreceKing LearMacbeth, and Antony & Cleopatra are still studied today
  • Influenced Newton's development of Calculus, Optics, Laws of Motion, & Gravity

The Boston Smallpox Epidemic (1721)

  • Contributed to the first step towards vaccines
  • Led to the spread of variolation
  • Led to the creation of the first independent newspaper in the U.S.

The Spanish Flu (1918)

  • Was the first time public health began investigating the root causes of illnesses such as diet and living condition
  • By 1925: Every U.S. state began reporting national diseases in a new manner
  • By 1935: The U.S. deployed its first national health survey
  • By 1945: The first effective flu vaccine was discovered

Our biggest global issues concerning COVID-19 lie within ventilator accessibility, controlling the rate of spread, and providing protective equipment. Although many developments have been made in efforts to cater to the aforementioned obstacles - are they situational or will they prove to be futuristically applicable?

I'm sure you've heard "our children are our future," time and time again. Whether you're a distance learner yourself, a parent of an eLearner, or an educator providing content to our students - the time is now. We all have the potential to change the world in a manner where our innovations are valuable to not only just us but to all mankind. What it takes is tapping into your inner-self, and quarantining provides you with a long-term opportunity to do just that.

Advertisement

Update on senior leader review (30 April)
FE Voices
The Trailblazerâ€™s consultation on the draft wording of the revised o
How to use Social Media to recruit learners and staff
FE Voices
A lot of factors go into a successful social media strategy for market
Rethink changes to the law which may cause harm to vulnerable children
FE Voices
Temporary changes to education, health and care legislation during the

The infographic below outlines historical epidemics that have broken out across the globe. Here's how epidemics spur innovative thinking. Take care, and stay safe.

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

An
FE Voices
@AELPUK publishes legal advice in relation to @EducationGovUK's exclus
Update on senior leader review (30 April)
FE Voices
The Trailblazerâ€™s consultation on the draft wording of the revised o
How to use Social Media to recruit learners and staff
FE Voices
A lot of factors go into a successful social media strategy for market
Sector shut-downs during the coronavirus crisis affect the youngest and lowest paid workers, and women, the most
FE Voices
The lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic has effectively s
How is it learning from home during the Coronavirus crisis?
FE Voices
For the last couple of months, the world has changed massively since t
Why Didnâ€™t We Do This Earlier? Prioritising what's important
FE Voices
5 weeks after the official Covid lockdown started and we at MiddletonM
Why Labour Market Information Is More Important Than Ever
FE Voices
#LMI - An increasingly valuable tool that helps enhance young peopleâ€
The Most Valuable Lesson Nursing Educators Should Teach Amidst COVID-19
FE Voices
Now that nursing home deaths have been included in the COVID-19 tally,
Gavin Williamson confirms that schools and colleges will not be returning during the summer holidays
FE Voices
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion and @LaylaMoran respond to @GavinWilliamson c
The Skills Toolkit - Free Online platform to boost workplace skills during the coronavirus outbreak and beyond is launched
FE Voices
#EducateWhileYouIsolate - @EducationGovUK launch new online learning p
COVID-19: The impact on freelance trainers
FE Voices
The coronavirus pandemic is undoubtedly hitting all of us hard, but pa
Rethink changes to the law which may cause harm to vulnerable children
FE Voices
Temporary changes to education, health and care legislation during the

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4492)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page