Apprentice Guarantee for young people - Sector Response to Boris Johnson's comment

On last night's daily Government briefing (Wednesday 3rd June 2020), Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned an Apprenticeship Guarantee for young people, particularly in light of the Coronavirus crisis and the impact this could have on youth unemployment. The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said:

“For young people in particular, for whom the risk is highest of losing jobs, I think it's going to be vital that we guarantee apprenticeships.”

Association of Employment and Learning Providers chief executive Mark Dawe said:

“The Prime Minister is absolutely right to make this commitment when history tells us that young people often suffer the most during recessions. AELP will be presenting robust proposals to government on how it can be implemented.

“Urgent action is needed because the deadline of 10 June for new furloughs means thousands of existing apprentices who are currently being trained while on furlough face the threat of being laid off and there must be a package of support for them as well as proper plans to protect potential new apprentices.

“For the PM’s promise to become reality, the DfE has to protect the training infrastructure needed to deliver the hundreds of thousands of apprenticeship opportunities required and right now the department stands out like a sore thumb in leaving the two-thirds of current apprenticeships outside the scope of training provider support offered so far.”

Tom Bewick – Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies comments: "I think an 'Apprenticeship Guarantee' is a great slogan, although in practice, the idea needs a lot of work on it if we are to rescue the apprenticeship brand as a premier skills and productivity programme valued by employers and young people alike. The experience of the 1980s and high youth unemployment taught us that government make-work schemes can do more harm than good if they are really designed to conceal the jobless numbers.

“What we need is a strong 'Youth Pledge' for the under-30s where government puts in place a series of high quality offers that includes funding to support full-time education places in FE and HE; grants to charities to take on paid young people to support community projects; including those overseas; and both training and wage subsidies to employers that recruit, retain and develop young people in the skilled occupations of the future.”

In response to the prime minister’s suggestion to guarantee apprenticeships for young people, Emily Jones, Learning and Work Institute’s Head of Research said:

“Our analysis shows that young people will be among those hit hardest by the economic impact of the pandemic. Apprenticeships clearly have a key role to play and a ‘guarantee’ would help to ensure that young people progress through employment and training. However, many young people struggle to meet the entry requirements for apprenticeships, so the guarantee would need to be backed up by appropriate pre-apprenticeship training and careers advice.

“If we are to make a guarantee work, we will need to reverse the decline in apprenticeships for young people. The number of 16-18 year olds starting an apprenticeship is down three quarters on last year as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Yet even before the start of the crisis, the number of young people accessing apprenticeships was declining; last year 16-18 year olds represented only a quarter of apprenticeship starts. Recent reforms, particularly the introduction of the apprenticeship levy, have led many employers to focus on upskilling existing staff and older workers, rather than recruiting young people. An apprenticeship guarantee will therefore require decisive action from government, including investment, to incentivise employers to provide these opportunities at scale.”

Richard Marsh, Director of Apprenticeships, Kaplan Financial: "Any support for Apprenticeships is welcome and Government support is essential, but they must remain employer-led - or they aren't Apprenticeships"

Richard Marsh also wrote an incredibly well timed thought leadership piece on an Apprenticeship Guarantee, which you might want to view here.