 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Four main College concerns about assessment and public exams

Details
Hits: 136

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Nick Gibb Minister of State for School Standards

November #Exams: College body @Aoc_info writes to @NickGibbUK with concerns about safety, student support, and funding 

The Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges ‐ the membership body representing 93% of England's colleges ‐ has today (15 Oct) written to Minister Nick Gibb, outlining the sector's concerns about November's upcoming exams, as well as next summer's. In it he outlines worries about safety, student support, and funding.

The full text of the letter is below:

Dear Nick,

College concerns about assessment and public exams

I am writing to set out the specific challenges that FE and sixth form colleges face in organising GCSE English and maths exams in November 2020, and next summer.

Colleges have worked hard to safely bring back students for this term and are facing up to the many challenges involved in that. The autumn resit exams and the plans for next summer though are high on their risk registers and students are understandably anxious. The announcement this week about the 3 week delay helped allay some of those concerns, but this letter sets out important issues which I thought you would like to be alerted to.

1. GCSE English and maths resit exams in November 2020

The college GCSE English and maths resit exams in early November will involve the largest volumes of candidates per centre this side of Christmas. The entry deadline for these exams was 4 October 2020 and we have not yet seen entry numbers from all awarding organisations, JCQ or Ofqual.

However, we do know the following:

  • Over 90% of post-16 students needing to retake GCSE English and maths are in colleges and normally there are over 50,000 college entries in each subject in November; around a quarter of the overall annual entries for these subjects.
  • A number of colleges and awarding organisations are reporting substantially higher entries for this November, with several in the 500 plus bracket.
  • Many of the colleges with more than 500 entries are in High or Very High tier areas in the North West, Yorkshire and West Midlands.
  • Colleges will of course apply the social distancing and health measures recommended by Ofqual / JCQ to minimise the risks, but for many it will result in the closure of entire campuses to other students on the exam days to manage numbers safely. Controlling entry and exit points will be a particular issue because exams have fixed start and end times.

We have serious concerns about the potential public health risks this presents and would welcome urgent discussion about whether going ahead with this series of exams is the right thing to do. The rapid spread of the second wave, and the SAGE advice from 21st September are worrying college leaders who want to make the right balance between safety of students and supporting them to take these exams.

If the November resits do go ahead, we would welcome a rapid review of the guidance, particularly for the highest risk areas and I would ask you to extend the support funding available for the autumn series to include post-16 ‘Condition of Funding’ (resit) candidates.

2. Support for students

As you know, we have seen how this year’s disruption has exposed and exacerbated social inequalities between students which will inevitably impact on student learning and achievement. Colleges have a higher than average proportion of disadvantaged students and they will be disproportionately impacted. Awarding arrangements for 2021 must seek to take these impacts into account.

In particular, with an increased reliance on blended and on-line learning, we know that digital poverty is a barrier to learning. There is an urgent need now for more investment to ensure that every student can access the devices and internet connections which they need. Colleges are also reporting much increased demand for their student mental health support services and this is an area which also needs additional investment.

Edtech can can play its full part in our â€˜New Startâ€™ Industrial Strategy - Six easy steps
FE Voices
#Edtech expert @Ty_Goddard gives us his ten cents on the role played d
Apprenticeship and WBL professionals â€“ Where do we go from here?
FE Voices
We are all painfully aware of the devastating impact Covid-19 has had
England International Footballer launches Parliamentary Petition to #EndChildFoodPoverty
FE Voices
#EndChildFoodPoverty - England International Footballer, @MarcusRashfo

Many students are already beginning to benefit from the additional small group support made possible by the catch-up tuition fund, but further lockdowns will increase the demand. It would be helpful for this resource to be enhanced in colleges and eligibility extended beyond the current target cohort.

3. Contingency plans

Colleges and their students want to know as soon as possible about the contingency arrangements are for exams and assessments. I know that this is complex, given the possibility of disruption caused by national or local public health crises and lockdowns.

The contingencies clearly need to cover whether exams can take place at all, as well as circumstances where individual students or groups of students are unable to sit them due to illness or self-isolation.

We would suggest one contingency should include a national system of staged external assessments organised by awarding bodies and combined with moderated teacher assessment to support awarding in 2021.

We are keen to work with you to make sure that no student misses the opportunity to be assessed fairly and consistently in 2021.

4. Summer 2021 exams

There will be even greater logistical challenges in summer 2021 than this November due to the numbers of students involved. We would hope that transport and site management issues will be easier by that stage, but for colleges there will be very large cohorts of candidates in popular exam subjects and in GCSE English and maths which will need special planning. At the very least we would urge you to consider supporting the additional costs for these colleges.

We will continue to work on these issues with your officials, with OfQual and with awarding organisations, and we remain committed to helping to find solutions that can work for our colleges and their students.

Yours sincerely,

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges

You may also be interested in these articles:

Edtech can can play its full part in our ‘New Start’ Industrial Strategy - Six easy steps
FE Voices
#Edtech expert @Ty_Goddard gives us his ten cents on the role played d
Apprenticeship and WBL professionals – Where do we go from here?
FE Voices
We are all painfully aware of the devastating impact Covid-19 has had
Building an outstanding alternative to university to create a diverse group of future leaders
FE Voices
The tech entrepreneur Euan Blair on @WhiteHatGB’s new approach to ge
GCSE, AS and A level exams 2021 will go ahead with 3 week delay - Sector Response
FE Voices
#ExamsCovidDebate - Exams will go ahead next summer, underpinned by co
Three-tier lockdown system - Schools and University Campuses will remain open
FE Voices
This afternoon (12 Oct), the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson confirmed th
What works in terms of improving learning for disadvantaged students?
FE Voices
The UK’s first social mobility professor (@Lem_Exeter) speaks about
Universities need to up their game to survive
FE Voices
The Chair of the Education Select Committee (@Halfon4harlowMP) tells u
Employability is a big issue which universities need to look at
FE Voices
The great educationalist Sir @MichaelBarber9 on Blair, @OfficeStudents
England International Footballer launches Parliamentary Petition to #EndChildFoodPoverty
FE Voices
#EndChildFoodPoverty - England International Footballer, @MarcusRashfo
The Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Three factors for success
FE Voices
The announcement from government that the post-18 education and traini
Labour market statistics: Fastest ever rise in redundancies, on course for at least 600 thousand lay-offs by the end of the year
FE Voices
Commenting on the ONS’s latest unemployment figures,Tony Wilson, IES
Only 18% of young people positive about career prospects
FE Voices
New @NCFE survey has found that less than 1 in 5 (18%) of the UK’s 1

Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5017)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page