 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Organising to Reduce Workplace Stress

Details
Hits: 1290
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Shelly Asquith, TUC

Workplace Stress 

If you have an interest in mental health and the workplace, chances are you'll have heard the word 'resilience' thrown around. Resilience, we are told, allows us to harden ourselves to stress and anxiety. You may be familiar with employer-sponsored stress-busting initiatives like mindfulness, exercise or even pet therapy. While none of these activities is a problem per se, the overall approach is. Let me explain why.

'Resilience' strategies are usually an example of organisations failing to tackle the problem of stress at its root cause. Employers ignore that stress is often a result of work itself, requiring a change to work structures and activities, rather than a shift in individuals' behaviours and attitudes. The former requires time and resource, while the latter is a cheaper quick fix.

The problem is stress does not tend to occur randomly but is triggered. Our TUC research indicates that the biggest causes of stress at work are: (i) workload (74%); (ii) cuts in staff (53%); (iii) change at work (44%), and (iv) long hours (39%).

A Widespread Problem

More than 2 million people have a work-related mental health problem, and 70% of union reps report stress as a top safety concern at work.

Statistics from the Health and Safety Executive show that work-related stress, depression or anxiety accounts for 44% of work-related ill health and 54% of working days lost. What's more, many disabled workers have long-term mental health problems which are not work- related but can be exacerbated by working conditions. These overwhelming figures point to structural issues in the way we work – not just problems with workers and their lack of 'resilience.

Training Workers how to Deal with Stress is Not the Answer

Too often, people see their workloads rise but not their pay; and the increasing rate of zero- hours contracts leaves many worried about where they'll get their next pay check.

By focussing on workers toughening up, these campaigns deflect attention from the real causes of stress. The truth is, bosses want us to shoulder the responsibility for protecting our mental health so that they don't have to.

It is not just trade unionists concerned by the narrative but also professionals in the field. Nick Pahl, CEO of the Society of Occupational Medicine says "It is not acceptable for staff to be required to be more 'resilient' - services such as occupational health need to be put in place who, with trade union representatives, can contribute to coordinated workplace health and wellbeing programmes."

How to ensure your college has the Covid-19 Testing Management and recording it needs
FE Voices
As lockdown restrictions begin to ease and in-person learning starts a
The Chancellorâ€™s Budget should have been more than the sum of its ports
FE Voices
With young people most likely to be furloughed or made redundant since
Six ways your organisation can support 'trans' employees
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus @irwinmitchell explains how your organisation can supp

Mental health as a Long-Term Disability

Some mental health concerns may not be triggered by working conditions, but rather are long-term illnesses considered a disability. Employers must consider reasonable adjustments for workers in these instances, ensuring adequate support is in place. Again – the responsibility is not on the worker to manage their condition, but on employers to ensure work does not create barriers to managing the condition. Campaigns that invite workers to 'talk' about mental health concerns are not enough. Not only does talk need to be matched with action, speaking out can put workers at risk of discrimination: something a strong union can guard against.

Recommendations

If we want to combat harmful work-related stress, we need to start by changing work, not ourselves. We need employers to invest in policies that monitor and enforce measures to tackle chronic work-related stress and support those experiencing it. Mental health and wellbeing is a collective concern – and just like pay and pensions, they are concerns we can organise around.

Recommendation 1

Mental health assessments should be part of every risk assessment: every workplace and worker could be exposed to dangerous levels of stress. Stress risk assessments – which could look at factors such as workload, targets and hours - are something trade unions can request and campaign for at a workplace level. Employers have a legal duty to remove or reduce stress levels and carry out risk assessments, and so trade unionists have leverage in demanding change.

Recommendation 2

Employers should be encouraged to implement the HSE's stress management standards, which has proved to reduce stress levels in workplaces.

Union reps can make use of the TUC and HSE's joint guide to managing stress, as well as numerous resources from Hazards magazine.

Recommendation 3

Trade unions should organise in the workplace to bargain for better mental health provision, utilising a brand new organising course for union reps developed by the TUC Education Team to be launched later in 2021.

By Shelly Asquith, TUC

Understanding and Overcoming a Mental Health Crisis in 2021

This article is from the new publication Understanding and Overcoming a Mental Health Crisis in 2021: issues for post-16 education, employment, the world of work and retirement’. 

Some of the issues and concerns for mental health discussed existed prior to the pandemic, but Covid-19 has caused additional pressures on young people and adults. 

The authors make specific recommendations to support apprentices and students at colleges, university and in adult learning, as well as people in and out of work.

The important role of education, lifelong learning and good work in promoting mental wellbeing and reducing mental health problems is also addressed. 

Published by the Campaign for Learning, it brings together sixteen specialists from mental health and post-16 education and employment to set out what needs to be done to prevent or limit a mental health crisis in 2021. 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

How to ensure your college has the Covid-19 Testing Management and recording it needs
FE Voices
As lockdown restrictions begin to ease and in-person learning starts a
Invest in women’s development this International Women’s Day
FE Voices
#ChooseToChallenge - #InternationalWomensDay enables us to celebrate w
Preventing a Mental Health Crisis through ‘More Jobs’ and ‘Better Quality Jobs’
FE Voices
A Health Crisis, a Jobs Crisis... a Mental Health Crisis? What a diffe
The Chancellor’s Budget should have been more than the sum of its ports
FE Voices
With young people most likely to be furloughed or made redundant since
Changing ‘Work for the Better’ through a New Focus on Mental Health
FE Voices
Permanent Changes to the Way We Work The past year has been a big chal
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Post-16 Staff
FE Voices
Staff and Students When it comes to the question of mental health in p
Minimising the Mental Health Crisis through Job Creation and Employment
FE Voices
The Employability Sector The Employment Related Services Association (
Rebuilding Post-16 Education around Mental Fitness
FE Voices
Mental Fitness after lockdown As the dust settles and we assess life
Grasping At The Root of the Student Mental Health Crisis
FE Voices
The Student Mental Health Crisis Covid-19 has exacerbated the fundame
Six ways your organisation can support 'trans' employees
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus @irwinmitchell explains how your organisation can supp
Women in Construction: A Spotlight on Charlotte Goode, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes
FE Voices
Often stereotyped as an all-male industry, getting ahead in the constr
The Budget’s promise for FE funding is welcomed, but more understanding of our sector is needed
FE Voices
Bill Jones, Deputy CEO at @LuminateEdGroupp and Principal at @leedscit

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5463)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page