Prime Minister sets out step 4 plan to remove School restrictions - including bubbles

COVID restrictions are set to end in England from step 4 of the Roadmap after @BorisJohnson set out how life will soon return close to normal. The decision to open up will be made in a balanced and careful way, with the Prime Minister being clear that people's personal judgement will now be key in learning to live with the virus. Subject to a final review of the data next week, legal restrictions will end on Monday 19 July. Sector Reaction Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: "Schools and colleges are doing everything they can to keep young people and the wider community safe. We must seriously question the wisdom of the Government's decision to take away so many safety measures. "These mitigations are being removed at a time when cases are rising, school outbreaks are at the highest level all year and rising sharply, and children remain unvaccinated and at risk of transmitting the virus and suffering Long Covid themselves. "The Government should publish the results of its trials on daily contact testing as an alternative to self-isolation before changing the system. It should also provide support to schools to organise testing in the autumn term, not leave this burden on already overstretched school and college staff. It would be eminently sensible to bring in Public Health England to organise this work. "Measures to maintain and improve ventilation by providing air filters and CO2 monitors could be quickly and easily introduced but have instead been ignored. Other simple safety measures such as wearing face masks when moving around the school have been ignored as well. "The Government must also respond to the crisis of Long Covid by confirming that it recognises the condition as a disability and provide support to those employees affected by Long Covid. "Gavin Williamson has asked school and college leaders to be patient in their wait for guidance, but it is simply not good enough to leave so much unresolved when so little of the summer term remains. The education secretary promised heads full clarity the moment step 4 of the roadmap was reached, so there will be considerable anger and concern if he does not make good on his word. "This is not a Government which oversees, but one which overlooks. It has failed to take account of the alarming deterioration in self-testing numbers among school-age children, dropping from 60% in mid-March to just 15% today. The decision to remove requirements for masks in secondary classrooms from mid-May has led to a significant rise in cases of which Government appears oblivious. "This is neglectful and reckless decision-making, when schools and colleges quite obviously need the backing of Government to ensure their workplace remains safe. "The NEU has always said that we should hope for the best but plan for the worst, and base decisions on the science and the data. The Government appears to have no concern for other eventualities, pinning everything on hope. Schools and colleges have been through this several times before and leaders will be appalled that yet again so little is being done to support them." Nick Brook, deputy general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said: "To maintain public confidence the government need to explain clearly to parents and schools alike why arrangements we were told were critical to maintaining pupil safety until now, are no longer needed going forward, despite the soaring infection rates in schools. "No school wants to see restrictions in place any longer than they have to be, but we must ensure that in relaxing rules now we do not create further longer term disruption in the months to come."

Now isn’t the time to throw caution to the wind over mask wearing, says UNISON assistant general secretary Jon Richards said:

“Now isn’t the time to throw caution to the wind, especially with infections on the rise. The economy is important, but so is public confidence.

“People want clarity from the government as restrictions are eased. They don’t need a confusing free-for-all, with ministers absolving themselves of any responsibility for public health.

“Ditching masks prematurely in schools has caused classroom chaos with hundreds of thousands of pupils currently isolating at home. Let’s not repeat the same mistakes elsewhere.

“Face coverings and well-ventilated workspaces provide a level of reassurance and security to staff who deal with the public. Safety laws also require their employers to keep these workers safe.

“While protective safety kit is likely to remain compulsory in hospitals and care homes, healthcare workers need assurances that this will be so.

“Many other employees, who’ve spent the past 16 months working from home, will be more reluctant to step on to crowded buses, trains, trams and tubes if masks are no longer compulsory.

“Having two vaccine jabs protects individuals and the wider community. Wearing masks is all about protecting others too. The Prime Minister should be wary about being too hasty with their scrapping.”

Current advice from the World Health Organisation says:

“Masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives; the use of a mask alone is not sufficient to provide an adequate level of protection against COVID-19.”

Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, has welcomed the reopening of the economy following the Prime Minister’s announcement.

“Businesses welcome the reopening, which will provide huge relief for many firms who have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic. Critical now will be to build both customer and employee confidence in living with the virus. This will require businesses to continue putting safety at the heart of their approach as they have since the start of the Covid crisis and Government providing a vital role in supporting employers through guidance and advice.

“Firms will be placing a premium on close dialogue with their employees in boosting confidence and will be demonstrating to customers how they are reopening safely and with their interests at the forefront. Meanwhile Government and the Health & Safety Executive should continue to play a critical role in helping to inform good decision making and risk assessments.

“In the coming days we need Government to put in place further measures to create this much-needed confidence. Knowing whether workplace testing will continue beyond July, gaining clarity on mask wearing for public transport and understanding how a role test & release scheme can support both domestic industry and our international travel sector can provide a further boost for firms as we all move from crisis to recovery.”

Limits on social contact will end, meaning there will be no restrictions on indoor or outdoor gatherings. Face coverings will no longer be legally required in shops, schools, hospitality, or on public transport although guidance will be in place to suggest where people might choose to wear one, such as where you come into contact with people you don’t usually meet in enclosed and crowded places. The government reviews into social distancing and Covid-status certification have also now concluded. The 1m plus rule will be lifted other than in specific places such as at the border to help manage the risks of new variants coming into the country. There will be no legal requirement on the use of Covid-status certification as a condition of entry for visitors to any domestic setting. As a result of the delay to the final step of the roadmap, the vaccination programme has saved thousands more lives by vaccinating millions more people. Over 79 million vaccine doses have now been administered in the UK, every adult has now been offered at least one dose, and 64% of adults have received two doses. The government has also today confirmed the rollout will accelerate further, by reducing the vaccine dose interval for under 40s from 12 weeks to 8. This will mean every adult has the chance to have two doses by mid-September. The Prime Minister made clear that learning to live with the virus meant cases would continue to rise significantly, even if the success of the vaccination programme meant hospitalisations and deaths will rise at a lower level than during previous peaks. He set out how cases could rise to 50,000 per day by 19 July, with daily hospital admissions and deaths also rising although more slowly. The guidance to work from home where possible will also end, to allow employers to start planning a safe return to workplaces. The cap on the number of named visitors for care home residents will be removed from the current maximum of five per resident, although infection prevention and control measures will remain in place to protect the most vulnerable. While NHS Test and Trace will continue to play an important role in managing the virus, the PM also signalled the government’s intention to move to a new regime whereby fully vaccinated people would no longer need to self-isolate if identified as a contact. Further details will be set out in due course. The Education Secretary will also update on new measures for schools and colleges later this week, which will minimise further disruption to education but maintain protection for children. Proof of vaccination or a negative test will still be required for international travel, with the Prime Minister confirming that the Transport Secretary will provide a further update later this week on removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals from an amber country to isolate. Gavin Williamson: Restrictions in schools - including bubbles - to be removed "as quickly as possible" 30th Jun 2021: Children shouldn't face greater Covid restrictions at school compared to the rest of society. @GavinWilliamson told MPs that he expects to be able to confirm plans to lift restrictions, including bubbles, as part of Step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown. Today (30 Jun) Education Secretary Gavin Williamson set out his plans to reduce the amount of time pupils spend isolating away from school. He said he wants to see the removal of all restrictions in schools - including bubbles - as soon as possible. Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, responding to Gavin Williamson saying that school bubbles could end on 19th July, said: “Schools, parents and pupils need urgent clarity. If bubbles will end on 19 July, schools need to know now so they can plan. “Changing restrictions for 5 days at the end of term, will create more chaos for schools and families. Action is needed now to protect the final weeks of learning this year, but the Government has had nothing to say about supporting schools to put further mitigations in place. “The Government must stop this drip-feed of information which is wreaking havoc with children’s educations.” Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “No-one wants to see children’s education disrupted any more than it already has been, least of all school leaders. But the delta variant is currently having a very significant impact in schools and the rising numbers we are seeing is a real concern. “As we move into September, everyone will want to see disruption to education minimised. However, scrapping self-isolation for close contacts would be a very significant step to take, and the onus would be on the government and public health advisors to explain how the alternative arrangements would work and, most importantly, how they will maintain the safety of all members of the school community.”

Ending school bubbles and isolation will be dangerous, UNISON head of education Jon Richards said:

“Removing school bubbles and halting self-isolation will lead to more disruption, not less.

“Coronavirus cases in schools are at their highest levels since February because the government has scaled back safety measures.

“Self-isolation is one of the proven ways to keep cases under control. It has to be in place at least until the autumn half-term and then reviewed to minimise problems.

“Rather than rolling back effective precautions, the government must bring back face coverings immediately and place children in smaller bubbles to reduce the risk of disruption.

“Allowing larger scale exposure creates the perfect environment for new, more transmissible variants to develop.”

Here's Gavin Williamson's full statement to the House of Commons: This government is absolutely focused on returning society back to normal as soon as possible – and that includes in our schools and across the education sector. As I have made clear throughout this pandemic, it is my top priority to keep children in school. And indeed, as I speak today it is the case that millions of children have been back in the classroom since March 8th, learning with their friends and teachers. I’m sure the House will agree that’s exactly where they belong. The vast majority of schools are open - 99.8% of state-funded schools were open on 24 June – benefitting children who have given up so much during this pandemic. Back in February the Prime Minister set out an extensive roadmap, and we need to continue to be careful now to complete our cautious but irreversible roadmap to freedom. We understand the frustration of parents and pupils who may feel like they are being asked to isolate unnecessarily As I have said throughout this pandemic, children are best off in schools, as we continue with our educational recovery, it is vital that absence is minimised as far as possible - and that children and young people are attending school. So I am looking carefully every day at how we manage the balance between safeguarding children’s education and reducing the transmission of the virus. Because I know there are still too many children having their education disrupted, no matter how good the remote education they are receiving. The new Health Secretary and I have already discussed these matters and I’m working with him, across my department as well as with scientists and public health experts. But as this House is aware – some restrictions remain in place in schools. What I want to see is these restrictions, including bubbles, removed as quickly as possible along with wider restrictions in society. I do not think it’s acceptable that children should face greater restrictions over and above those of wider society, especially since they have given up so much to keep older generations safe over the last 18 months. Further steps will be taken to reduce the number of children who have to self-isolate, including looking at the outcomes of the daily contact testing trial, as we consider a new model for keeping children in schools and colleges. We constantly assess all available data, and we expect to be able to confirm plans to lift restrictions and bubbles as part of Step 4. Once that decision has been made we will issue guidance immediately to schools. I would once again like to put on record this Government’s sincere thanks to all teachers for their dedication and work at this time. My commitment to the House and to the children of Britain, is that as we open up wider society, we will stick to the principle that children’s education and freedom comes first.