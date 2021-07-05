 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Prime Minister sets out step 4 plan to remove School restrictions - including bubbles

Details
Hits: 843
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Boris Johnson, Prime Minister

COVID restrictions are set to end in England from step 4 of the Roadmap after @BorisJohnson set out how life will soon return close to normal. 

The decision to open up will be made in a balanced and careful way, with the Prime Minister being clear that people’s personal judgement will now be key in learning to live with the virus.

Subject to a final review of the data next week, legal restrictions will end on Monday 19 July.

Sector Reaction

mary boustedDr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: 

“Schools and colleges are doing everything they can to keep young people and the wider community safe. We must seriously question the wisdom of the Government's decision to take away so many safety measures. 

“These mitigations are being removed at a time when cases are rising, school outbreaks are at the highest level all year and rising sharply, and children remain unvaccinated and at risk of transmitting the virus and suffering Long Covid themselves. 

“The Government should publish the results of its trials on daily contact testing as an alternative to self-isolation before changing the system. It should also provide support to schools to organise testing in the autumn term, not leave this burden on already overstretched school and college staff. It would be eminently sensible to bring in Public Health England to organise this work. 

“Measures to maintain and improve ventilation by providing air filters and CO2 monitors could be quickly and easily introduced but have instead been ignored. Other simple safety measures such as wearing face masks when moving around the school have been ignored as well. 

“The Government must also respond to the crisis of Long Covid by confirming that it recognises the condition as a disability and provide support to those employees affected by Long Covid. 

"Gavin Williamson has asked school and college leaders to be patient in their wait for guidance, but it is simply not good enough to leave so much unresolved when so little of the summer term remains. The education secretary promised heads full clarity the moment step 4 of the roadmap was reached, so there will be considerable anger and concern if he does not make good on his word. 

"This is not a Government which oversees, but one which overlooks. It has failed to take account of the alarming deterioration in self-testing numbers among school-age children, dropping from 60% in mid-March to just 15% today. The decision to remove requirements for masks in secondary classrooms from mid-May has led to a significant rise in cases of which Government appears oblivious. 

EdTech leader calls for greater diversity in our curriculum
Featured Voices
Emma Slater from @GCSEPod calls for greater diversity in our curriculu
Heidi Fraser-Krauss announced as new CEO of Jisc
Featured Voices
@HeidiFraskrauss is announced as new CEO of @Jisc. Current CEO, Paul F
One in eight young people are locked out of education, employment or training 5 years after leaving school
Featured Voices
#EMPSkills21 - @UKLabour slams @Conservativesâ€™ â€œbroken promisesâ€

"This is neglectful and reckless decision-making, when schools and colleges quite obviously need the backing of Government to ensure their workplace remains safe. 

"The NEU has always said that we should hope for the best but plan for the worst, and base decisions on the science and the data. The Government appears to have no concern for other eventualities, pinning everything on hope. Schools and colleges have been through this several times before and leaders will be appalled that yet again so little is being done to support them." 

nick brook 100x100Nick Brook, deputy general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“To maintain public confidence the government need to explain clearly to parents and schools alike why arrangements we were told were critical to maintaining pupil safety until now, are no longer needed going forward, despite the soaring infection rates in schools.

"No school wants to see restrictions in place any longer than they have to be, but we must ensure that in relaxing rules now we do not create further longer term disruption in the months to come.”

Jon Richards Unison 100x100Now isn’t the time to throw caution to the wind over mask wearing, says UNISON assistant general secretary Jon Richards said:

“Now isn’t the time to throw caution to the wind, especially with infections on the rise. The economy is important, but so is public confidence.  

“People want clarity from the government as restrictions are eased. They don’t need a confusing free-for-all, with ministers absolving themselves of any responsibility for public health.   

“Ditching masks prematurely in schools has caused classroom chaos with hundreds of thousands of pupils currently isolating at home. Let’s not repeat the same mistakes elsewhere.  

“Face coverings and well-ventilated workspaces provide a level of reassurance and security to staff who deal with the public. Safety laws also require their employers to keep these workers safe.  

“While protective safety kit is likely to remain compulsory in hospitals and care homes, healthcare workers need assurances that this will be so.  

“Many other employees, who’ve spent the past 16 months working from home, will be more reluctant to step on to crowded buses, trains, trams and tubes if masks are no longer compulsory.  

“Having two vaccine jabs protects individuals and the wider community. Wearing masks is all about protecting others too. The Prime Minister should be wary about being too hasty with their scrapping.”  

Current advice from the World Health Organisation says:

 “Masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives; the use of a mask alone is not sufficient to provide an adequate level of protection against COVID-19.”

Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, has welcomed the reopening of the economy following the Prime Minister’s announcement.

“Businesses welcome the reopening, which will provide huge relief for many firms who have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic. Critical now will be to build both customer and employee confidence in living with the virus. This will require businesses to continue putting safety at the heart of their approach as they have since the start of the Covid crisis and Government providing a vital role in supporting employers through guidance and advice.

“Firms will be placing a premium on close dialogue with their employees in boosting confidence and will be demonstrating to customers how they are reopening safely and with their interests at the forefront. Meanwhile Government and the Health & Safety Executive should continue to play a critical role in helping to inform good decision making and risk assessments.

“In the coming days we need Government to put in place further measures to create this much-needed confidence. Knowing whether workplace testing will continue beyond July, gaining clarity on mask wearing for public transport and understanding how a role test & release scheme can support both domestic industry and our international travel sector can provide a further boost for firms as we all move from crisis to recovery.”

Limits on social contact will end, meaning there will be no restrictions on indoor or outdoor gatherings. 

Face coverings will no longer be legally required in shops, schools, hospitality, or on public transport although guidance will be in place to suggest where people might choose to wear one, such as where you come into contact with people you don’t usually meet in enclosed and crowded places.

The government reviews into social distancing and Covid-status certification have also now concluded. The 1m plus rule will be lifted other than in specific places such as at the border to help manage the risks of new variants coming into the country.

There will be no legal requirement on the use of Covid-status certification as a condition of entry for visitors to any domestic setting.

As a result of the delay to the final step of the roadmap, the vaccination programme has saved thousands more lives by vaccinating millions more people.

Over 79 million vaccine doses have now been administered in the UK, every adult has now been offered at least one dose, and 64% of adults have received two doses.

The government has also today confirmed the rollout will accelerate further, by reducing the vaccine dose interval for under 40s from 12 weeks to 8. This will mean every adult has the chance to have two doses by mid-September.

The Prime Minister made clear that learning to live with the virus meant cases would continue to rise significantly, even if the success of the vaccination programme meant hospitalisations and deaths will rise at a lower level than during previous peaks.

He set out how cases could rise to 50,000 per day by 19 July, with daily hospital admissions and deaths also rising although more slowly.

The guidance to work from home where possible will also end, to allow employers to start planning a safe return to workplaces.

The cap on the number of named visitors for care home residents will be removed from the current maximum of five per resident, although infection prevention and control measures will remain in place to protect the most vulnerable.

While NHS Test and Trace will continue to play an important role in managing the virus, the PM also signalled the government’s intention to move to a new regime whereby fully vaccinated people would no longer need to self-isolate if identified as a contact. Further details will be set out in due course.

The Education Secretary will also update on new measures for schools and colleges later this week, which will minimise further disruption to education but maintain protection for children.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test will still be required for international travel, with the Prime Minister confirming that the Transport Secretary will provide a further update later this week on removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals from an amber country to isolate.

Gavin Williamson: Restrictions in schools - including bubbles - to be removed "as quickly as possible" 

30th Jun 2021: Children shouldn't face greater Covid restrictions at school compared to the rest of society. @GavinWilliamson told MPs that he expects to be able to confirm plans to lift restrictions, including bubbles, as part of Step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown. 

Today (30 Jun) Education Secretary Gavin Williamson set out his plans to reduce the amount of time pupils spend isolating away from school. He said he wants to see the removal of all restrictions in schools - including bubbles - as soon as possible.

Kate Green MP 100x100Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, responding to Gavin Williamson saying that school bubbles could end on 19th July, said:

“Schools, parents and pupils need urgent clarity. If bubbles will end on 19 July, schools need to know now so they can plan.

“Changing restrictions for 5 days at the end of term, will create more chaos for schools and families. Action is needed now to protect the final weeks of learning this year, but the Government has had nothing to say about supporting schools to put further mitigations in place.

“The Government must stop this drip-feed of information which is wreaking havoc with children’s educations.”

Paul Whiteman 100x100Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“No-one wants to see children’s education disrupted any more than it already has been, least of all school leaders. But the delta variant is currently having a very significant impact in schools and the rising numbers we are seeing is a real concern.

“As we move into September, everyone will want to see disruption to education minimised. However, scrapping self-isolation for close contacts would be a very significant step to take, and the onus would be on the government and public health advisors to explain how the alternative arrangements would work and, most importantly, how they will maintain the safety of all members of the school community.”

Jon Richards Unison 100x100Ending school bubbles and isolation will be dangerous, UNISON head of education Jon Richards said:  

“Removing school bubbles and halting self-isolation will lead to more disruption, not less.

“Coronavirus cases in schools are at their highest levels since February because the government has scaled back safety measures.

“Self-isolation is one of the proven ways to keep cases under control. It has to be in place at least until the autumn half-term and then reviewed to minimise problems.

“Rather than rolling back effective precautions, the government must bring back face coverings immediately and place children in smaller bubbles to reduce the risk of disruption.

“Allowing larger scale exposure creates the perfect environment for new, more transmissible variants to develop.”  

Gavin Williamson 100x100Here's Gavin Williamson's full statement to the House of Commons: 

This government is absolutely focused on returning society back to normal as soon as possible – and that includes in our schools and across the education sector.

As I have made clear throughout this pandemic, it is my top priority to keep children in school. And indeed, as I speak today it is the case that millions of children have been back in the classroom since March 8th, learning with their friends and teachers. I’m sure the House will agree that’s exactly where they belong.

The vast majority of schools are open - 99.8% of state-funded schools were open on 24 June – benefitting children who have given up so much during this pandemic.

Back in February the Prime Minister set out an extensive roadmap, and we need to continue to be careful now to complete our cautious but irreversible roadmap to freedom. We understand the frustration of parents and pupils who may feel like they are being asked to isolate unnecessarily

As I have said throughout this pandemic, children are best off in schools, as we continue with our educational recovery, it is vital that absence is minimised as far as possible - and that children and young people are attending school.

So I am looking carefully every day at how we manage the balance between safeguarding children’s education and reducing the transmission of the virus.

Because I know there are still too many children having their education disrupted, no matter how good the remote education they are receiving.

The new Health Secretary and I have already discussed these matters and I’m working with him, across my department as well as with scientists and public health experts.

But as this House is aware – some restrictions remain in place in schools. What I want to see is these restrictions, including bubbles, removed as quickly as possible along with wider restrictions in society.

I do not think it’s acceptable that children should face greater restrictions over and above those of wider society, especially since they have given up so much to keep older generations safe over the last 18 months.

Further steps will be taken to reduce the number of children who have to self-isolate, including looking at the outcomes of the daily contact testing trial, as we consider a new model for keeping children in schools and colleges.

We constantly assess all available data, and we expect to be able to confirm plans to lift restrictions and bubbles as part of Step 4.

Once that decision has been made we will issue guidance immediately to schools.

I would once again like to put on record this Government’s sincere thanks to all teachers for their dedication and work at this time.

My commitment to the House and to the children of Britain, is that as we open up wider society, we will stick to the principle that children’s education and freedom comes first.

You may also be interested in these articles:

How can we prevent apprentices dropping out and improve outcomes?
Featured Voices
Consistently high dropout rates for UK apprenticeships cast a disappoi
Ensuring qualifications alignment with the needs on the ground
Featured Voices
@TomBewick, chief executive, Federation of Awarding Bodies (@AwardingB
EdTech leader calls for greater diversity in our curriculum
Featured Voices
Emma Slater from @GCSEPod calls for greater diversity in our curriculu
Broadening minds remains our best hope of leaving the world a better place than we found it
Featured Voices
Ofstednews's Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman gave a speech at the annu
Heidi Fraser-Krauss announced as new CEO of Jisc
Featured Voices
@HeidiFraskrauss is announced as new CEO of @Jisc. Current CEO, Paul F
The Importance of Place #1: Identifying an Area's Industry Strengths
Featured Voices
As we look to the future of the economy after a time of huge disruptio
Yorkshire colleges announce plans for merger
Featured Voices
The Governing Bodies of @SelbyCollege and @wakeycollege have today ann
Four Learning Trends to Manage Your Way out of the Pandemic
Featured Voices
I think we can all agree that 2020 was a year like no other. The pande
In-Work Progression Report - Bosses urged to do more to help workers in low paid jobs get ahead
Featured Voices
@dwppressoffice - The In-Work Progression Commission calls for increa
Firms must continue to strengthen inclusion and invest in skills and automation, the long-term solutions to staff shortages
Featured Voices
Government should immediately update the shortage occupations lists fo
Behind the scenes at a university spin off: We talk to Mark Newton, Managing Director of CoSector – University of London
Featured Voices
We sat down [virtually] with Mark Newton, Managing Director at CoSecto
One in eight young people are locked out of education, employment or training 5 years after leaving school
Featured Voices
#EMPSkills21 - @UKLabour slams @Conservatives’ “broken promises”

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC and Greenview Partner for Knowledge Transfer 1 hour 29 minutes ago
Sean Wallace
Sean Wallace has a new avatar. 1 hour 30 minutes ago
Sean Wallace
Sean Wallace
Sean Wallace has a new avatar. 1 hour 30 minutes ago
Sean Wallace

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5854)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page