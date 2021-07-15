 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Effective Media Impact and Engagement: Five Tips for Researchers

Details
Hits: 47
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dr William Van Gordon, Associate Professor of Contemplative Psychology at the University of Derby

One of the most effective ways to maximise research impact is to increase the range of people and organisations that encounter, and might therefore be interested in, the findings.

This is where dissemination by the media can be particularly useful, not to mention related benefits such as raising the profile of the researcher, their research discipline, and their institution.

During the past four years, my research or opinion has been featured by national or major news outlets on over 200 occasions in more than 20 different countries, including via Television, radio, and in newspapers and magazines.

Based on my own media engagement experiences, here are five tips to help researchers foster effective interaction with the media as a means of maximising research impact:

1. Work with your press office

It is essential to get to know the various ways the press team at your university or research institution can support you as a researcher. Examples include help with identifying and responding to media engagement opportunities, disseminating and communicating research findings to a broad audience, managing relationships with journalists and media outlets, and opportunities for media training.

Sustained successful media engagement invariably reflects a team effort between the researcher and press office. The importance of this relationship will become particularly apparent if your research paper happens to capture the collective interest of the national and / or international media.

At such times, there can be literally dozens of journalists or media outlets wanting to interview you at the same time, yet by acting as an interface between you and the media enquiries, the press team will be there to calmly support you and advise on how best to navigate and capitalise on the sudden interest in your work.

2. Respond in a timely manner

Media outlets often work to tight deadlines and usually want prompt responses to enquiries. Consider it a luxury if you are given more than 72 hours to prepare for a media interview as typically, the time window can be a matter of hours rather than days.

Being able to respond quickly to media enquires will maximise the chances of your research or expert opinion being used by the journalist. It will also increase the likelihood of the journalist or media outlet contacting you again in the future, since they know that you can accommodate the time pressures associated with their field of work.

3. Be prepared

Remember that whenever you engage in a media interview, you are not only an ambassador of the organisation or organisations you represent but are also an ambassador of yourself. Preparation will not only improve the quality of your responses but will also help with your confidence and delivery.

New research highlights the long-term benefits of college awards
Featured Voices
For the past 25 years, the Association of Colleges (@AoC_info) has bee
The Importance of Place #2: Identifying an Areaâ€™s Niche Occupations and In-Demand Jobs
Featured Voices
In the first part of this three-part series, @EMSI_UK looked at how da
Are we seeing a two speed recovery? Sector Reaction to the June 2021 ONS labour market stats.
Featured Voices
The latest Labour market Information released by ONS today (15 Jul), r

Before you engage in a media interview, you should have a good idea of what angle the journalist is taking and what questions are likely to be asked, as well as how to respond. You should also have a good idea as to the style of the media outlet and their intended audience.

Depending on context, it is also worth considering whether there are likely to be any tricky interview questions or tactics. If you have already anticipated and prepared for such eventualities, then you are unlikely to be caught off guard. Attending training on how to engage with the media and learning how to identify and respond to different interview strategies is also a good idea.

4. Be responsible

When discussing your work or research findings with the media, it will obviously be necessary to alter your language and delivery to suit the style and audience of the media outlet in question.

However, remember that in the overwhelming majority of instances, your role as a researcher or academic will be to present information in an objective and impartial a manner as possible. In other words, make sure your responses are grounded in evidence and avoid any inclination toward sensationalising or feeling that you are there to entertain.

Also, it is perfectly acceptable to respond by stating that a question falls outside your field of expertise or that you would prefer not to second-guess.

5. Be proactive

Press releases via your institution are obviously a good way to foster media interest in your research findings, but other strategies can also be employed.

In general, the more proactive you are in getting your research “out there”, the greater the chance of the media becoming interested in your work. Some journalists peruse peer-reviewed publications for newsworthy content, particularly in the case of the more impactful or established journals. However, consider writing a recapitulation of your key findings for relevant professional, practitioner, or lay publications.

Other useful strategies include writing your own thought leadership piece about your research, becoming a regular column writer for a relevant publication, having an up-to-date staff profile on your institution’s website, listing yourself as being available for media interviews on relevant websites or databases, making short videos of your research talks available online, and making use of social media.

Dr William Van Gordon, Associate Professor of Contemplative Psychology at the University of Derby

FE News always welcomes press releases or thought leadership articles that are good for our audience, log in to start contributing!

You may also be interested in these articles:

New research highlights the long-term benefits of college awards
Featured Voices
For the past 25 years, the Association of Colleges (@AoC_info) has bee
The Importance of Place #2: Identifying an Area’s Niche Occupations and In-Demand Jobs
Featured Voices
In the first part of this three-part series, @EMSI_UK looked at how da
Reflecting on the resiliency of learners and trainers for World Youth Skills Day
Featured Voices
#WYSD2021 - As we edge closer to the end of lockdown rules, for World
Proposals set out for exams and assessments in 2022 - sector response
Featured Voices
Exams expected to take place next year because they are the best and f
Are we seeing a two speed recovery? Sector Reaction to the June 2021 ONS labour market stats.
Featured Voices
The latest Labour market Information released by ONS today (15 Jul), r
Counting the cost of assessment this year: colleges write to awarding bodies to consider exam fees rebate
Featured Voices
Changes to assessment this year may have cost colleges in England an a
British and Irish children and young people guaranteed continued access to education institutions
Featured Voices
@educationgovuk and @Education_Ire : Understanding between UK and Iris
Yes, there’s a hard path ahead, but I’m confident you’re up to the task
Featured Voices
Amanda Spielman @Ofstednews discussed the impact of COVID-19 and recen
Scouts, NAVCA and SLQ support Good for Me Good for FE
Featured Voices
@UKScouting, @NAVCA and @SportsLeaders support #GoodforMeGoodforFE Sco
I firmly believe there is an opportunity to drive change that benefits children now and into the future
Featured Voices
@VickyFord Children and Families Minister speech @ADCStweets annual co
How Disability Can Help Close the STEM Gap
Featured Voices
Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (#STEM) industries h
Higher grades across nine GCSE subjects could result in an increase of more than £200,000 in lifetime earnings
Featured Voices
@educationgovuk - HIGHER GCSE GRADES LINKED TO LIFETIME EARNINGS BOOST

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Peter Remon
Peter Remon had a status update on Twitter 2 minutes ago

RT @BlueSky_Edu: Join @BlueSky_Edu and @MediaMindsGroup as they launch a series of webinars on building brand awareness and reputation. Sig…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 13 minutes ago

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech on levelling up the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech on...

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson’s speech on #LevellingUp the UK

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 20 minutes ago

Remote job postings boom revealed by LinkedIn’s UK Workforce Report: The impact a remote model will have on the… https://t.co/uobLTKIizR
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5883)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page