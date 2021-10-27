Sector Response to the Autumn Budget and Spending Review

The Chancellor @RishiSunak delivered the Autumn #budget and #SpendingReview today (Wednesday 27th October 2021), with a huge focus on levelling up and how the Government wants to level up the country and a new economy post covid, with higher wages and higher skills. The chancellor shared a few updates on the impact of Covid on the economy. The OBR expected the economy to return to pre-covid levels at the turn of the year. Back in July 2021, the OBR predicted an unemployment peak of potentially 12%, and the OBR has now adjusted this and now predicts a peak of 5.2%, which means 2 Million fewer people out of work as a result. The Chancellor stating that the Plan for Jobs is working and that total Government spending will be a real term rise in every single Government department with a total department spending increase of £150 Billion.

An additional £630 Million funding was announced to tackle rough sleeping. £150 Million was announced for training and development for the Early Years workforce. An additional £2 Billion in funding was also announced for Education Recovery for education recovery for schools and colleges (to now nearly £5 Billion).

Back on Saturday 23rd Oct the Treasury Team made some teaser announcements of what would be coming in the upcoming budget, the most interesting for FE, Skills and Employability was the announcement around: The Skills Revolution being set to continue with £3 Billion boost set to be announced in the budget. Which isn't an insignificant amount of funding! With:

£3 billion investment to build a high wage, high skill economy building on the Prime Minister’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee.

Life changing opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people to get the skills they want.

Investment in 16 to 19-year-olds doubled and the number of skills bootcamps quadrupled.

Sector Reaction to the Budget and Spending Review

Mark Creighton, CEO of Avado comments

“This week the Chancellor is set to announce the autumn budget with an expected commitment of £3bn assigned to fund the so-called "skills revolution". The news of this investment is a crucial first step in repairing the UK capability chasm. Businesses across the country are seriously lacking the inherent capabilities needed to grow and prosper in our ever-evolving economic landscape. For too long, investment in adult skills has been left to employers who have plugged the gaps left from college and tertiary education costing businesses, students and the economy millions of pounds a year. Everyone deserves access to learning that enables diversified skills providing access to various career pathways. As we face an employee supply challenge as well as continuing issues with outsourcing and reliability, it has never been more crucial to get this right. It is our sincere hope that there will be a continued collaboration with further education providers to harness insight that helps build capabilities and change lives.”

Jason Stirland, CTO at DeltaNet International:

“The Chancellor’s skills revolution is definitely a step in the right direction. The industry is increasingly demanding more complex solutions, meaning the need for students and graduates to understand artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity has never been greater. With the rapid development of technology we see each year, organisations can only compete and further transform if they have access to the right talent.

“A principal factor in a successful cybersecurity solution and protecting organisations from cyberattacks is employees understanding and taking ownership for this, so getting training in earlier, before they head into the workplace, will be critical. It is significantly beneficial to see these areas becoming part of the core curriculum in colleges and even schools in the future. That way, the knowledge is engrained into students, so by the time they join the workforce, they are leaps ahead of where we are now.

“The work doesn’t just stop there, either. The skills boost must be supported with diversity initiatives. We’ve long seen the battle to get more women in tech, and it’s abundantly clear that organisations succeed more when they have people from diverse backgrounds and genders in their teams and on their boards. Encouraging students to take up these opportunities to learn exciting skills in AI and cybersecurity will be key to driving them to look for a career in these fields.”

Ian Rawlings, RVP EMEA, SumTotal comments:

“As life starts to follow a less tumultuous path than we’ve seen in the past 18 months and we become accustomed to ‘the new normal’, the Chancellor’s autumn budget has been widely anticipated in all circles. In his address to the Conservative Party earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his ‘Build Back Better’ strategy to shift the country to a “high wage, high skill, high productivity economy”. Continued action to tackle unemployment and support job seekers will be instrumental as organisations face shrinking talent pools and a surge in demand for talent driven by digital transformation.

As the furlough scheme ended, job creation and skills shortages were partially addressed by the announcement of more job search support for individuals and extensions of the Kickstart scheme and apprenticeship grant scheme. However, these initiatives, supported by today’s announcement on supporting growth with the “skills revolution” spending package, only touch the tip of the iceberg.

‘The Great Resignation’ has thrust the skills crisis further into public consciousness, highlighting the need to build - and retain - skilled employees. Organisations need to push ahead with their reskilling efforts to help defend against this ongoing talent crisis, and future-proof both their employees and the wider business. Succession planning is key for identifying and developing future leaders, not just at the top but for roles at all levels. And, critically assessing the future demand for skills and understanding the patterns and obstacles that may affect workforce migration to new skill sets, will ensure HR teams can stay one step ahead as the war for talent intensifies."