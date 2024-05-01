Latest News

From education to employment

Top 3 Thought Leaders of April 2024

FE News Editor May 1, 2024
Each month, we find our Top Three most popular exclusive thought leadership articles on FE News.

Congrats to all of our thought leaders who have contributed this month. Find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see April’s most popular Exclusive Main Feature… and the most popular thought leader and influencer on FE News in April 2024!

FE News Top Three: April 2024

In third place is ‘Is the UK still the gold Standard of Education for International students?

Helen Lami, CEO of Academic Summer Ltd

In second place is ‘Apprenticeship funding needs transformation not tweaks!

By Gareth John, Director of accountancy training firm First Intuition

In first place is ‘Why we need a radical rethink of Skills Policy

By Prof Tom Bewick

Levy Sharing is Caring

Claire Costello, Co-op’s Chief of People and Inclusion Officer, discusses how the public and third sector can better utilise apprenticeship levy share services Budget pressures…

Claire Costello May 1, 2024
