Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches celebrates first anniversary

The Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches (ADHA–LR), a pioneering institution at the forefront of hospitality education in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has marked one year since its establishment in September 2024.

Since opening its doors, the Academy has grown from 18 students to 124 across both Bachelor’s and Master’s programs, whilst also achieving accreditation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the UAE Ministry of Education’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), and the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), quickly establishing itself as a hub for academic excellence and professional development.

Announced in September 2023 by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) along with Les Roches, the Academy has exceeded its nationalisation target with 41% of students being Emiratis, alongside students from 31 nationalities. Emiratis also represent 18% of the Academy’s staff, reinforcing its mission to empower local talent and contribute to the growth of the national hospitality sector.

Georgette Davey, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, said:

“In just one year since our establishment, we have made remarkable strides in shaping the future of hospitality education in the UAE. Our rapid growth, strong Emirati representation, and esteemed accreditations reflect our commitment to academic excellence and cultural authenticity. Partnerships with key industry players demonstrate our dedication to providing real-world opportunities that empower youth and nurture global talent. As we enter our second year, we remain steadfast in our mission to elevate Abu Dhabi’s hospitality sector and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.”

“The success of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches in just one year is a source of pride for our entire global network. By combining international hospitality standards with the rich cultural heritage of the UAE, the Academy is not only shaping the next generation of hospitality leaders but also setting a benchmark for innovation and excellence in the industry,”

added Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches.

Research and Innovation

Known for academic excellence and research, ADHA–LR has pioneered new approaches in hospitality education through partnerships with industry and academia. The Academy collaborated with Autogo to introduce AI robotics technology in service operations such as Servicebot, Digital Menus, and Cleaningbot. Joint research publications were also developed with Miral on authentic learning experiences, with Erth Hotel on hospitality food waste strategies, and with NAFIS on hospitality workforce strategies for female Emiratis in Al Ain.

Industry Partnerships and Internships

Over the past year, the Academy has built strong ties with leading organisations across the hospitality and tourism sector achieved several significant milestones. In October 2024, ADHA–LR partnered with Rotana to provide internships, job placements, mentorships, masterclasses, and workshops. The collaboration also includes the “Rotana Scholarship,” offering full tuition to one merit-based student annually.

In February 2025, the Academy joined forces with Aldar to co-create the Aldar CX Academy, designed to cultivate a hospitality mindset across more than 30,000 Aldar employees,spanning roles from frontline staff to senior executives. To date, over 5,000 employees have received training.

The Academy also partnered with Swiss International School Dubai enabling students to complete the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business and Hospitality within the IB Career-related Program, including practical training at the Abu Dhabi campus and immersion at Les Roches Switzerland.

In addition, students have completed internships through partnerships with Rotana, Jetex, Etihad, Erth Hotel, Miral, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Aldar Hospitality, and Rosewood Hong Kong, among others – providing real-world experience at leading properties across the UAE and beyond.

Equipped with cutting-edge facilities such as a hotel lab, mock reception area, training kitchen, pastry lab, and a 30-seat demonstration lab, the Academy ensures an immersive, hands-on learning experience. In alignment with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, the Academy is a key player in the Emirate’s plan to expand its hospitality sector, nurture local talent, and contribute to the future of the industry both locally and globally.

Academic Milestones

As it enters its second year, ADHA–LR has launched a Master of Science (MSc) in International Hospitality Management in September 2025, the first Les Roches campus worldwide to offer this postgraduate program. Looking ahead, the Academy will introduce the MSc in Sports Management and Events in 2026, broadening its academic portfolio to meet evolving industry needs.

The Academy hosts its Open Day on 4th October 2025 inviting prospective students, families, and partners to experience its world-class facilities.

Digital Transformation and Sustainability

ADHA–LR has set benchmarks in educational infrastructure with a strong focus on sustainability and digital innovation. Classrooms are equipped with immersive facilities that support modern teaching methods and digital collaboration. Its network and security infrastructure feature best-in-class equipment with redundant architecture to ensure availability and advanced cybersecurity aligned with global standards.

As the first Les Roches campus of Sommet Education, global leader in hospitality, luxury and culinary arts education and training, to be entirely cloud-based, ADHA–LR offers scalable, flexible, and future-proof digital operations that enable remote access, real-time collaboration, and centralised management. The Academy is committed to Green IT, reducing its carbon footprint through energy-efficient systems, cloud optimisation, and sustainable operations.