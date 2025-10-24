Activate Learning holds first HE and Higher Apprentice Graduation Ceremony 

Activate Learning held their first graduation ceremony at Reading Minster for their Higher Education students and Activate Business School higher apprentices on Thursday 23 October.

The prestigious ceremony celebrated the hard work of Activate Learning’s Higher Education and higher apprentice graduates, many of whom have studied later in life and balanced their studies while working, looking after children and family or other commitments.

Over 40 graduates took part in the ceremony, who had studied university-level degrees, foundation degrees, higher education programmes and apprenticeships at Level 3 or higher.

Many of the graduates were teachers from Activate Learning’s various colleges who have completed a Level 5 Learning and Skills Teacher Apprenticeship to gain their teaching qualification while working.

A procession of the directors for various faculties at Activate Learning was led by Richard Ashfield, Verger at Reading Minster.

Sue Sturgeon, Chair of the Corporation Board at Activate Learning, opened the ceremony, congratulating the graduates for their hard work before handing over to Gary Headland DL, Chief Executive Officer at Activate Learning, who gave an inspirational speech and thanked those who had worked on the Graduation Ceremony.

Graduates were announced by the director of each faculty or provision of Activate Learning, who were presented with a certificate by Gary Headland DL.

Afterwards, Gary Headland DL presented James Voûte, Governor at Activate Learning, with a Companion of Activate Learning award to thank him for being an exceptional member of the Activate Learning Board of Governors since 2021. James Voûte has brought a wealth of experience from a distinguished career in the publishing and educational technology sectors.

James Voûte gave a short speech before Gary Headland DL closed the ceremony. The directors then proceeded out of the led by Richard Ashfield, Verger at Reading Minster.

After the ceremony, graduates and guests enjoyed drinks and canapés and had photographs taken with their peers.

Speaking on the day, Gary Headland DL, Chief Executive Officer at Activate Learning, said:

“It gave me enormous pride to welcome all our graduates to our Graduation Ceremony.

“We are really proud that we are able to offer Higher Education qualifications in Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Surrey.

“This special day celebrates their achievements and recognises their hard work, commitment and perseverance that has brought them here.

“I hope that the knowledge, skills and experiences you have gained with us will stay with you, opening doors and creating opportunities for whatever comes next.

“I also want to thank the graduates’ families, friends, and all those who have supported them. Their encouragement has been an important part of your journey.

“On behalf of everyone at Activate Learning, congratulations!”

Ayodimeji Onibokun, 46, from Swanley in Kent has been doing a Level 3 Team Leader Apprenticeship with Activate Business School while working at housing company, L&Q as a Resident Support Lead.

She said:

“It feels really inspiring to be here at the Graduation Ceremony. I feel like it’s the beginning of great things to come. I feel motivated to keep pushing and the experience is going to stay with me for the rest of my life.

“Going on the programme has brought out the best in me. It’s made me believe in myself, I am more confident and outspoken. I didn’t want to be an accidental manager, I wanted to have all the tools and resources to be an effective leader.

“I’m thankful that my organisation has been really supportive and I’m really blessed to have had one of the best coaches to hold my hands through the journey.

“It came with its challenges, having three kids, working full time, having to juggle studies with other commitments and that was when my time management skills that I learnt on the course came into play. Standing here today makes it all worth it.

“I think I would like to go for the Level 5 Operations or Departmental Manager Apprenticeship next. I feel ready and I look forward to walking across the stage one more time. The best is yet to come!”

Frankie Hogan, 34, from Basingstoke, who is an Equine Teacher at Merrist Wood College and University Centre has been doing a Level 5 Learning and Skills Teacher Apprenticeship with Activate Apprenticeships.

She said:

“It’s really important to have a graduation ceremony as many of us who came to Higher Education later in life are juggling a lot. I’ve got a toddler, I work full time, I was doing the course, so there’s a lot more that goes into it than those who go to university at 18 and don’t have other responsibilities.

“It’s really lovely that we’ve had a chance to celebrate with our loved ones, like my daughter was here today so she got to see me getting my award and walking across the stage, which is really important for role modelling but it’s also a really nice chance to recognise what we’ve put into it.

“The ladies who run the course have been amazing, they’re so positive and supportive of you trying to juggle studying around commitments.”

Adam Gibbs, 23 from Crowthorne, studied a BSc (Hons) Wildlife and Conservation degree at Merrist Wood College and University Centre.

He said:

“It feels great being here at the first graduation ceremony that Activate Learning has held, celebrating my bachelor’s degree which took a lot of effort to do.

“I decided to study Wildlife and Conservation as it’s something I’ve always been interested in.

“I’m now looking at going into Ecological Consultancy, doing bat surveys which I did for my dissertation and doing some volunteering for with wildlife trusts including Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.”