Adult learners look to the future following College Group’s first Graduation 

Over 200 adult learners from Exeter College and North Devon College celebrated the culmination of their higher education studies as they graduated in front of family, friends and lecturers at Exeter Cathedral on Friday 16 October.

The ceremony was the first combined graduation held by Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group (ENDC) since January’s merger , bringing together graduating learners from both Exeter College and North Devon College at the iconic Exeter landmark.

Before the ceremony, more than 130 Exeter College learners and close to 70 North Devon College learners processed through Exeter city centre, dressed in their caps and gowns, finishing at the Cathedral. The procession is an Exeter College Graduation tradition and drew the support of family, friends and members of the public.

The graduating class of 2026 completed higher education courses and apprenticeships across a broad range of subjects. These included Degrees in Sports Therapy and Business Management; Foundation Degrees in Aircraft Engineering, Applied Computing and Teaching and Learning; Certificates in Education; Higher National Certificates in Construction; and apprenticeships in Management Consultancy and Project Management.

The ceremony marked an important milestone for ENDC, formed when Petroc College merged with Exeter College and returned to its former name, North Devon College. Through its colleges in Exeter and Barnstaple, the Group provides higher education courses and apprenticeships designed to help people across the South West develop their skills, progress in their careers, or move into new areas of work.

ENDC delivers adult and higher education qualifications in partnership with the University of Exeter, University of Plymouth, Kingston University and Plymouth Marjon University, as well as Pearson and the Chartered Management Institute.

John Laramy CBE DL, Group Principal and CEO of Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group, recognised the graduates’ achievements when he addressed the class of 2026 at the Cathedral. John said:

“I would like to congratulate every graduate and thank them for their contributions to the higher education and apprenticeship communities. This day is an opportunity to recognise their success and dedication, and it is a privilege to share this important moment with them.

“As an alumnus of both Exeter College and North Devon College, I am particularly proud to see the two Colleges come together under one roof and celebrate this year’s graduating class in front of their teachers and so many family and friends.

“Since the two Colleges merged in January, we have united under the shared ambition of building an exceptional college group that serves people, communities and businesses across Devon, and adult education will play a considerable role in achieving that ambition.”

Jade Otty, Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group Deputy CEO, acted as Master of Ceremonies for the first ENDC Graduation. Addressing the attendees, Jade said:

“Graduation is always a highlight of our academic calendar, but this is a particularly special year for us because this is our inaugural Graduation Ceremony as a Group. We are so proud to bring together students and their families from across Devon from both of our colleges to honour what a milestone achieving university-level study is.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported our graduands, from their lecturers to their family and friends, for helping them on their higher education journey. I would also like to congratulate the Class of 2026; you are forever an ENDC graduate, and I wish you all the best of luck for the future.”

Many ENDC adult learners balanced their studies with work, family and other life commitments, demonstrating their dedication to achieving their qualifications and pursuing their ambitions.

Shelley Clark completed her Project Management Apprenticeship at Exeter College while raising a young family and living with multiple sclerosis. Reflecting on her achievement, Shelley said:

“My time at Exeter College was a truly supportive and inclusive experience. Balancing full-time work, a young family and living with multiple sclerosis was an immense challenge, but the incredible support from both GWR and the College made it possible.

“The freedom to be myself, without worrying about not knowing something, was an absolute highlight. The lecturers were amazing, offering tailored individual support alongside regular classes. They also delivered feedback in a way that made me even more determined to succeed.

“The course completely transformed my self-belief. I have now stepped into a Project Management role, a position I previously never had the confidence to pursue. To anyone considering an adult course at Exeter College, my advice is simple: just do it.”

Grace Major completed a Foundation Degree in Animal Conservation at North Devon College and was this year’s University of Plymouth Award Winner. Grace hopes to become an Ecologist, and since completing her course, has started a top-up degree at the University of the West of England with plans to go on and complete a Master’s in the future. Grace said:

“Graduating from North Devon College feels amazing and so rewarding after all the hard work. I chose the course because when I read about it online, I loved the mixture of academic and practical learning, and as I had already studied at the College, I wanted to continue my studies there.

“One of my favourite memories was the trips we went on, as they gave me a real insight into what my future could look like. A particular highlight was visiting the National Trust in Somerset to see beavers being prepared for release and learn about the management and planning involved.

“The lecturers were really supportive throughout my time at NDC. I had the opportunity to build strong relationships with them and knew I could always talk to them about anything. I’d definitely recommend the course to anyone considering it, just be prepared to work hard, but the outcome is so worth it!”

James Herbert achieved a Distinction in his Junior Management Consultancy Apprenticeship, which he began after completing his A Levels at Exeter College. He balanced his apprenticeship with working for the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and competing at a national level in the high jump, where he reached eighth in the UK under-23 rankings. Reflecting on his experience, James said:

“My learning experience at Exeter College was really positive. I felt well supported, and my tutor created a great environment in which I could thrive. Completing my apprenticeship straight after my A Levels and achieving a Distinction was a big highlight, as was meeting the other amazing people on the course, who I’m now pleased to call my friends.

“Balancing work and study was a big adjustment, but I really enjoyed my time with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service. I was also competing at a high level in the high jump, reaching 8th in the UK in the U23 age group, training twice a week and competing once a week. Managing everything was challenging, but I felt I took it in my stride.

“I enjoyed every minute of my apprenticeship and couldn’t have asked to meet a better group of people. I’ve now started a new role with the Fire Service as a Junior ICT Project Manager. It’s been great so far, and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

Cameron Randen, a BA (Hons) Professional Development and Childhood Studies graduate from North Devon College, enjoyed studying close to his family and friends. After balancing this alongside a part-time job, Cameron is now progressing his training and hopes to become a PE teacher in the future. Cameron said:

“It feels amazing to be graduating and to know that all the hard work I have put in over the last three years has paid off. Being able to complete a degree while staying close to my family and friends was a major factor in choosing the course. Knowing that support would be easily accessible made me feel comfortable applying.

“Some of my favourite memories are of meeting my peers and lecturers. I have made friends for life, and the lecturers had such a positive impact on me. They always made time to answer questions and supported us with everything from critical thinking and academic writing to finding the right research resources.

“I balanced my studies with a part-time bartending job, which could sometimes be challenging, but planning ahead helped me manage my workload.”