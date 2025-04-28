Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

All-women student team at University of Kent secures European Space Agency backing

University of Kent April 28, 2025
0 Comments
University of Kent We Stand for Ambition

University of Kent Psychology School Partners with ESA

Emily Perry, a PhD student at the University of Kent’s School of Psychology, is part of a pioneering all-female research team supported by the European Space Agency (ESA) Academy Experiments Programme. Their project will explore how non-invasive brain stimulation affects the human brain under spaceflight conditions.

The team, known as V-STARS (Vestibular Stochastic Techniques for Adaptive Responses in Spaceflight), marks a notable achievement in the space sector, where women make up just 20% of the workforce. They will carry out their research using ESA’s Orbital Robotics Lab (ORL) platform – a state-of-the-art system that simulates microgravity by creating a floating sensation. This will be the first human-focused experiment ever conducted using the ESA’s robotic weightlessness platform, an important category and subject of research.

The research from The University of Kent aims to determine whether galvanic vestibular stimulation—a technique that targets the brain’s vestibular (balance) system—can support cognitive and perceptual adaptation to microgravity. Since space environments can significantly disrupt the balance system, this approach could offer promising ways to improve astronaut performance and wellbeing during missions.

Space Mission - University of Kent

Emily will be collaborating with four students from Birkbeck, University of London: Helene Grandchamp des Raux, Isabel Risco Navarez, Milena da Silva Baiao, and project lead Maryam Haq. The V-STARS team is supervised by Professor Elisa Raffaella Ferrè, Head of the School of Psychology and Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Birkbeck, along with Dr Maria Gallagher, Lecturer in Cognition and Neuroscience at The University of Kent.

Speaking about the project, Emily said:

“It’s an incredible honour to have our work chosen by the ESA Academy Experiments programme, and we’re excited to begin. Our hope is to discover whether non-invasive brain stimulation can aid astronauts in adapting to weightlessness—potentially enhancing both their performance and wellbeing in space. It’s thrilling to merge my background in psychology with the field of space exploration.”

Published in: HE News
University of Kent

Related Articles

Louise Kirby

PHX Training Welcomes Louise Kirby to Drive Learner Success

Leading vocational training provider PHX Training has appointed Louise Kirby as one of its new business leaders. Louise joins the Blackpool office and has more than two decades of expertise in the welfare-to-work and employability sector from Ingeus Working Well Work and Health in Manchester, where she played a pivotal role in supporting learners with complex needs.  Throughout her career,…

PHX Training April 24, 2025
0 Comments

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .