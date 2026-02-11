Apprenticeship helping schools recruit and retain talented teachers praised by headteacher

It’s National Apprenticeship Week (Monday 9 February – Sunday 15 February) and a University of Sunderland programme aiming to keep teaching talent within the region is being praised by a north-east primary school.

The University launched its three-year route Teacher Degree Apprenticeship (TDA), last September allowing apprentices to earn a salary while working in a school and studying for an undergraduate degree and Qualified Teacher Status (QTS).

The programme is designed to offer a new pathway into the profession for those who may not have previously had the opportunity to study for a degree at university.

The apprenticeship is developed in close collaboration with schools and education employers across the region, ensuring that the teaching and curriculum is directly aligned with the realities of modern teaching.

Lesley Box, headteacher at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Barnard Castle, part of the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust, is already reaping the benefits of the programme.

Lesley said:

“Here at St Mary’s, it has already provided apprentices with an exciting opportunity to develop their skills whilst working closely with young children in a nurturing, hands‑on environment that they already feel comfortable in as an existing, valued member of staff.

“Apprentices gain practical strategies and challenges for strengthening early language, reading, and numeracy, as well as approaches that support children’s confidence and wellbeing.

“As their expertise grows, the impact on pupil learning becomes visible, for example, additional targeted reading support from an apprentice has helped pupils move up phonics groups more quickly; focused small‑group maths practice has boosted confidence for children who were previously reluctant learners; and consistent, relationship‑based support in the classroom has helped pupils with social‑emotional needs settle more readily and engage in learning.

“By developing skilled staff who understand the school’s values and the developmental needs of our children, apprenticeships improve adult ratios in the classroom, resulting in more personalised attention, positive, trusting relationships, and improved outcomes for all pupils.

“It is wonderful as headteacher to be able to provide an opportunity like this for both pupils and the apprentice and positive outcomes for both are as equally rewarding too. The knowledge, skills and talent that so many of our teaching assistants should never be underestimated.”

Kayleigh Lewandowski, who is studying the three-year routeway TDA at the University, is an apprentice teacher at St Mary’s.

She said:

“This apprenticeship has enabled me to develop a strong set of practical skills, including effective behaviour management, adaptive planning and building my own knowledge and skills, which has subsequently strengthened my confidence in the classroom. Through hands-on experience I have refined my ability to support pupils more effectively, helping them to stay engaged, make steady progress and feel more confident in their learning.”

Kayleigh, 39, from Barnard Castle, added:

“The teaching apprenticeship has been a fantastic opportunity for me; it has made the path to becoming a teacher financially possible. Without the apprenticeship route, I simply couldn’t have afforded it to pursue my dream of becoming a teacher.”

Sarah Beck, Academic Director of Apprenticeships at the University of Sunderland, said:

“Apprentices contribute to schools from the start of their training, bringing fresh enthusiasm, new ideas, and long-term commitment to their classrooms, which strengthens their school communities, and this partnership approach helps schools to recruit and retain talented teachers, addressing local and regional workforce challenges while supporting apprentices to grow and thrive within their schools.

“The University of Sunderland has a long-standing reputation for excellence in teacher education, and this three-year route complements its existing Initial Teacher Training provision. The addition of a dedicated apprenticeship pathway represents the next step in ensuring that teacher education remains inclusive, flexible, and responsive to the needs of schools and society.

“I am confident that the impact of this apprenticeship will be felt across Sunderland and the wider north-east, by strengthening the teaching workforce, and keeping talent within the region, will enhance educational provision for children and young people.”

All this week, the University is shining a light on the inspirational work of its apprentices, partners and staff, and showcasing the impact apprenticeships can have on communities, local businesses and regional economies.

The University launched its higher and degree apprenticeships programme in 2017.

Starting with just a handful of employers, the University scheme has grown year on year, now partnering with more than 150 organisations. There are currentlyjust under 1,000 apprentices on a higher and degree apprenticeship programme covering a range of sectors and job roles with over 325 enrolments so far this year.