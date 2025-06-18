Arden University unveils new London campus at Stratford Cross

Arden University, a leading UK-based provider of flexible, online and blended learning, has unveiled a new London campus at the Turing Building, Stratford Cross.

The new campus – opening in September – places Arden University at the heart of a dynamic hub at the edge of London’s Olympic Park, which has a reputation as a district renowned for business, education and innovation.

This will enable Arden University to continue its unique approach to higher education – by engaging closely with industry leaders to shape and deliver its courses, ensuring all students are equipped with industry-relevant and employer-ready skills.

A destination for connection and growth

At its Turing Building campus, Arden University aims to foster a vibrant and inclusive community of learners, while further enhancing the student experience through its focus on flexibility and accessibility.

The new campus will also enable enriched learning experiences and cultivate opportunities for partnerships between Arden University, academia and the wider business community.

Professor Carl Lygo, Vice Chancellor & Chief Executive at Arden University, comments:

“Our new London campus strengthens our ability to connect students with each other, their studies, and the wider opportunities that London has to offer. With flexible learning at the heart of what we offer, this brand-new campus is intended to encourage our students to connect and engage with those around them.

“We’re so excited to welcome our students to such an inspiring space, where they can thrive both academically and socially.”

With dual-purpose consent for both office and educational use, the Turing Building is designed to maximise flexibility and functionality. It also prioritises sustainability in its design, allowing to enjoy an invigorating environment for both social and academic interaction.

In December, Lendlease unveiled the Turing Building as part of its joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Guy Thomas, Head of Commercial Leasing, Lendlease, commented:

“Arden University’s move to the Turing Building reflects Stratford Cross’ growing reputation as a destination for education and innovation. With its proximity to world-class institutions, such as UAL and UCL East, the area offers a unique opportunity for collaboration between academia and business.

“The mix of workspaces, cultural venues and leisure options creates an environment where organisations like Arden University can grow and connect with a wider community, which includes leading UK brands such as the BBC, Sadlers Wells and the V&A.”

Part of Global University Systems (GUS), Arden University’s move reflects the increasing demand for high-quality, well-connected spaces that support both academia and business.