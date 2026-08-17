Award-winning new teacher ready to help neurodivergent children

A University of Sunderland graduate is fulfilling her ambition to help children with special educational needs, driven by the experiences of her autistic brother.

Emily Brown, 20, was inspired to study BA (Hons) Primary and SEND Education with QTS at the University to help children who require SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) support, like her brother who has autism.

During her studiesEmily herself was diagnosed with ADHD, strengthening her drive to support neurodivergent children.

Emily, who will be doing teaching supply work after graduation, said:

“I wish that I had a teacher that was able to recognise that I had ADHD and was able to help support me in the way I know I can now support young people.

“It’s nice to know that I’ll be able to recognise that and be able to help the children in my school. I’ll also be able to support other teachers.

“It’s really rewarding to specialise in SEND – you put in a lot of time and effort, so when you see even the smallest growth it’s really nice to see.”

During her time at the University, Emily received a range of support including a scholarship from the St. Nicholas’ Trust. They promote the education of young people from Newcastle upon Tyne who are in need of financial assistance.

Emily said:

“I believe my university experience would have been vastly different without the support of this scholarship. It alleviated the stress of working more alongside my degree on placements and helped to reduce the strain of funding day to day costs whilst studying.

“I would not have been able to have the experiences and gain the knowledge I have without it.”

A spokesperson from the St. Nicholas’ Trust said:

“St Nicholas’ Educational Trust is delighted to have supported Emily through her university studies and sends many congratulations on her graduation.

“For over one hundred years, the Trust has supported young people from Newcastle upon Tyne in pursuing their ambitions. Emily is a shining example.”

Judith Mills, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for Primary and SEND Education with QTS at the University of Sunderland, said:

“It has been a privilege to see Emily grow into a confident, knowledgeable and compassionate teacher.

“Her dedication to understanding and championing SEND has been evident throughout her studies, and I have no doubt she will make a lasting difference to the lives of children, families and school communities.

“We are incredibly proud of her achievements and look forward to seeing the positive impact she will have as she begins her teaching career.”

Emily recently joined thousands of other students crossing the stage at the University’s summer graduation ceremonies hosted at The Fire Station in Sunderland’s city centre.

She said:

“Graduation is not just the end of a chapter it’s a future filled with purpose, growth and endless possibilities. I am glad I could have this experience and now I can take the first step towards my future.”