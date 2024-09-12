Best in the country: University named top in the UK for supporting students

The University of Sunderland has been named best in the country for student support, according to a new survey.

The high levels of outstanding wellbeing and care offered to students at the University have been highlighted in the new Daily Mail University Guide 2025.

Sunderland is up to 77th position overall, compared to 89th in last year’s Guide

The latest accolade comes just hours after Sunderland was celebrating being shortlisted for University of the Year by the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards.

The Daily Mail University Guide highlighted the University’s impressive showing in this year’s National Student Survey (NSS), along with the full suite of support and wellbeing measures offered to students during their academic journey.

As part of this year’s NSS results, students welcomed the mental health support services on offer, with an 85.39% positivity ranking – compared to a sector average of 78.58%.

Dr Christina Edgar, Director of Student Journey, said: “This award is a testament to the dedication of colleagues and the resilience of our students, who inspire us every day.

“Our experienced professional teams – support services, librarians, teachers, and many other professionals – and the welcoming nature of our inclusive community shines through on all of our campuses.”

The University prides itself on creating an inclusive and supportive community, providing a broad range of counselling services, including the Overnight Student Support Service, operated in partnership with Home Group, to ensure students can reach out to university services 24/7, 365 days a year.

From outdoor activities and regular friendship evenings to bursaries that range from £500 to £3,000, there is a full range of different types of support on offer.

Personal Academic Tutors are also assigned to students when they arrive at the University, and these are supported by a team of faculty-based academics. In addition, the recently established Centre for Graduate Prospects aims to get students into the job of their dreams after graduation.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “I am particularly pleased with this recognition in the Daily Mail University Guide. It speaks to the personalised care and attention the University provides to its students, alongside the outstanding academic opportunities offered here in Sunderland.

“We are extremely fortunate indeed to have such a dedicated team of staff here and I am hugely grateful for their efforts. I would also like to thank our Students’ Union and the wider student community for making the University such a great place to study, work and live.”

Farooq Hakim, Chair of the University Board of Governors, said: “I am delighted that our work at the University is increasingly being noticed at a national level. This award reflects the commitment shown by staff to our students, something that the governors see on a day-by-day basis.”