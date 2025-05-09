Blackburn College Catering Students get Taste of Success at Historic Restaurant

Blackburn College students were given a glimpse at what goes on at one of the world’s top hotels and kitchens, during a visit to Raymond Blanc’s historic establishment.

Catering and Hospitality students from Blackburn College enjoyed the privilege of a visit to a world renowned hotel and restaurant last week, when they travelled to Oxford for a look behind the scenes at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.

The two Michelin star restaurant, founded and led by celebrity Chef Raymond Blanc, hosted the 13 students from Level 3 Patisserie and Level 2 Catering courses for an inspiring day, observing the Le Manoir brigade at work preparing for service

College Chef Lecturer Chris Oakley, who has worked alongside chefs from Le Manoir during his professional career, led the students on the visit which included a tour of the hotel, the restaurant, kitchen, wine cellar and the spectacular gardens.

Blackburn College Curriculum Manager Emma Turvey said:

“We are very lucky at the College that our Chef Lecturers have worked all over the world and built important connections with leading professionals across catering and hospitality.

“I am extremely proud of the Hospitality team and of our students who attended. They were the most engaged in what was happening around them.

“This trip is evidence of the time, effort and passion my staff have for the students.

“This has also been recognised by the staff at Le Manoir, and they have agreed to take four students on work placement next year which is absolutely fantastic.”

The students got the opportunity to sample a desert by Bake Off: The Professionals judge Benoir Blin, describing it as the best they had ever tasted.

Emma said:

“The patisserie kitchen visit was made even more special when Head Pastry Chef Benoit Blin appeared and wowed us all.

“He was the kindest person and the food was absolutely wonderful.

“All the students said it was the best thing they had ever eaten.

“We would like to extend a huge thanks to Chef Lecturer Chris and his contacts at the venue for organising this trip

“The students have said how much they enjoyed the day and how it’s inspired them, and we are hoping to take more students to visit Le Manoir in the future.

“We all came away with great excitement for what this partnership can offer our students.”

As tasty homework, the students are planning and event and three course meal around their learnings from this memorable experience.