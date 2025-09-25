Borders College marks SDG Flag Day

Today, Borders College joined organisations across the UK and beyond in marking SDG Flag Day 2025, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and global responsibility.

The annual campaign, coordinated by the UN Global Compact Network UK, celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year carries special significance, marking both the 25th anniversary of the UN Global Compact and the 10th anniversary of the SDGs.

Borders College Principal and CEO Pete Smith commented:

“At Borders College, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Marking SDG Flag Day reminds us of our responsibility to lead by example, empower our students, and work together towards a more sustainable and inclusive future.”

Borders College’s participation highlights its ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into education and campus life, while also supporting the broader international movement for a fairer, greener, and more inclusive future.

SDG Flag Day began in the Netherlands in 2020 and has since become a global initiative involving businesses, government departments, schools, and community organisations. Last year, more than 650 flags were raised across the UK, symbolising unity and commitment to the 17 global goals.

By taking part in this international campaign, Borders College not only celebrates past achievements but also reinforces its role in driving progress toward the SDGs and inspiring the next generation of changemakers.

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the College provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The College has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programmes. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.

Borders College boasts a team of experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to delivering high-quality education. They bring their expertise and industry experience into the classroom, creating a conducive learning environment and providing valuable guidance to students.

The College is equipped with modern facilities and resources, including well-equipped classrooms, workshops, and I.T. resources. These facilities enhance the learning experience and provide students with access to the tools they need to succeed in their studies.

At Borders College, we prioritise the well-being and success of its students. The College offers a wide range of support services. These services ensure that students receive the help they need to excel academically and personally.