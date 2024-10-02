Chester academic scoops book deal for cosy crime capers with an Austen twist

A University of Chester academic has clinched a two-book deal with a major publisher for her debut novel, a cosy crime retelling of Jane Austen’s Emma, and a second in the series.

Dr Lucy Andrew, Senior Lecturer in English Literature, has signed the deal with Corvus, to publish A Very Vexing Murder, the first in a series reimagining Harriet Smith from Emma as a skilled con-artist turned detective, and its clue-finding follow-up, which will see Harriet solve another murder in the Jane Austen universe.

Lucy’s first foray into fiction, A Very Vexing Murder, caught the attention of agents and publishers after making the shortlist for the Penguin Michael Joseph Undiscovered Writers’ Prize 2022-23 in the Crime and Thriller category, being named a finalist at Pitch Perfect 2023 at the Bloody Scotland crime writing festival and achieving a highly commended accolade in the Spread the Word Case Closed First Chapter competition 2023. It was also the runner-up in the A M Heath Crime Writing Prize this year.

Sarah Hodgson, Publishing Director of Corvus, acquired the UK and Commonwealth rights for the two books from Euan Thorneycroft at A M Heath.

Lucy said: “I’m delighted to be working with Sarah and Corvus on my novel. Their enthusiasm for the project and for Jane Austen blew me away and they will be the perfect home for Harriet’s investigations.”

On the inspiration behind the series, she added: “I’ve been a huge fan of both Jane Austen and detective fiction since my youth and, as Emma is full of mystery, scandalous secrets and carefully planted clues, it offered me the perfect setting for a cosy crime narrative. I love sidekicks and underdogs and I always want to delve deeper into their stories. Harriet is such a mousy and downtrodden character in the original novel that I decided to give her the Austen heroine makeover I feel she deserves.”

Sarah Hodgson said: “I haven’t had this much fun with a novel in ages. Lucy Andrew has created a hugely entertaining and page-turning Regency cosy crime romp. While fans of Austen will delight in the clever interweaving of the plot with the events of Emma, Lucy has done an outstanding job of ensuring that A Very Vexing Murder works brilliantly as a crime novel in its own right – no previous knowledge necessary. I couldn’t be happier that she has chosen Corvus as the home for these wonderfully witty tales.”

A Very Vexing Murder is due for publication in 2026.

Lucy is well versed in crime fiction. The genre is among her research specialisms which also include creative writing, comics and graphic novels, children’s literature, young adult fiction, popular culture and fan studies.

She is also a regular contributor to podcasts, radio and television, including Murder Maps and Rippercast: The Jack the Ripper Podcast.

Corvus is part of Atlantic Books. From bestselling series authors to emerging talent, Corvus is an exciting hub of women’s, historical, romance, crime and thriller writing.