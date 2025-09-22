Chester graduate steps into national spotlight in ITV fashion series

A University of Chester Fashion Design graduate is starring in the eagerly anticipated second series of M&S: Dress The Nation on ITV and ITVX.

Alexandra Novacki has been selected to showcase her design skills as a contestant on the acclaimed primetime programme, with the first of five hour-long episodes airing on Sunday, September 14.

Following the success of the first series, which attracted more than eight million viewers, the show has made a return with hosts AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay.

Alex is one of nine candidates taking on a range of challenges designed to test their design, problem-solving, commercial, and collaboration skills.

Documenting M&S’ search for the very best emerging fashion designer, the winner will receive exclusive mentorship from M&S, working alongside top industry professionals across Design, Buying, Merchandising, and Marketing. Their winning design will also be sold in selected M&S stores and online for the AW25 season.

The new series focuses on womenswear and menswear design, featuring designers from across the country, aged 22 to 59. Each week a panel of judges including M&S experts, fashion designers and celebrity guests choose which contestants move one step closer to being crowned the winner. Real customers also give feedback to help guide the judges.

Alex, from Derbyshire, graduated from the University of Chester in 2023.

The 25-year-old is currently progressing her own fashion brand and working as a sales assistant but spent her teenage years training as a professional cyclist with Olympic dreams.

At 18, missing out on Tokyo 2020 marked a turning point – she moved to Paris, where she discovered Hermès which sparked a new passion for fashion. Inspired by the craftsmanship, she returned to the UK to study Fashion Design at Chester, specialising in tailoring.

Her focus is womenswear, driven by a desire to celebrate the modern woman – one who can be both a CEO and a mother, and do it all.

Last year, Alex staged one of her largest runway shows in the north west to date, a milestone that highlighted her rising status in the fashion industry.

Alex said: “It was a great career milestone to design on television for millions to see. What goes on behind the scenes is sometimes more interesting than the shows themselves. What a dream to work alongside such talent and to learn more about what makes a successful commercial garment and how to build unique branding with the advice from Marks and Spencer’s experts.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment and Daytime ITV, said: “We’re so excited to bring Dress The Nation back to ITV1 and ITVX for a second series. A series which celebrates real people with real talent. At its core, it’s about creativity and opportunity, opening up the fashion world to new voices and perspectives. Viewers really connected with that last year, and this new series promises to be even bigger, bolder and more inspiring.”

Sharry Cramond, M&S Fashion, Home and Beauty Marketing Director, shared more about the contestants: “At the centre of it all is our incredible designers, who each week delivered fresh and exciting design skills, reflecting the incredible emerging talent we’re seeing across the UK.”

Vernon Kay added: “The level of skill this year is unreal which means the competition is ridiculously tough but seeing people shine doing what they love makes for proper feel-good telly.”

M&S: Dress The Nation hits screens on Sundays at 6:55pm for five weeks, on ITV1 and ITVX, where people can also catch up on the action, on demand.