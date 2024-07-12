Collaboration is vital to retaining graduate talent in Yorkshire

Collaboration between universities, local government and businesses is vital to keeping talented graduates in the region, according to a group of senior higher education, business and civic leaders.

Key figures from the county’s 12 universities, local councils, employers and organisations invested in graduate employment came together to discuss how they can collectively support graduates to stay and thrive in Yorkshire.

The one-day conference, Overcoming employer challenges and championing graduates across Yorkshire, was led by Yorkshire Universities and hosted at Sheffield Hallam University.

Expert panels discussed the challenges facing graduate recruitment and how to create opportunities and develop solutions together to enable graduates to access highly skilled roles and support the regional economy.

The new Government has described economic growth, particularly in the regions, as one of its key priorities.

Regional leaders discussed how universities and their partners are critical drivers of economic growth – securing inward investment as well as providing a skilled workforce and access to support and expertise to the region’s businesses, including graduate-led enterprises.

Professor Liz Mossop, Vice-Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Yorkshire is diverse and vibrant region with huge potential. Forging a joined-up, collaborative approach to retaining the regions’ ready supply of highly skilled graduates is key to driving innovation and enterprise and absolutely critical to stimulate economic growth across our cities and towns. ,

“ Success is utterly reliant on strong partnership working, and I was delighted to welcome business, civic and education leaders from across the region to discuss the key challenges and opportunities employers and graduates face. The sense of shared purpose was tangible, and I look forward to developing this determined coalition to ensure our graduates stay and thrive in Yorkshire.”

During the conference Yorkshire Universities also revealed the latest version of their inclusive recruitment guide, aimed at offering practical advice to employers to support them to recruit diverse graduates.

The new guide offers additional advice on recruiting international graduates and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Professor Karen Bryan OBE, Vice-Chancellor of York St John University and Chair of Yorkshire Universities, said: “Yorkshire Universities is working proactively to support our region’s employers to access the thousands of talented individuals graduating from universities across Yorkshire each year.

We hope the refreshed guide will ensure that we can retain a wider pool of skilled graduates in the region who are key to supporting the future prosperity of our towns and cities”.