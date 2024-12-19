Community comes together for Christmas carol service at Chester Business School

Staff and students sang with residents once more for the seventh Carols at Queen’s Park event, held at Chester Business School in Handbridge.

The annual service was held in conjunction with the University of Chester’s Chaplaincy team, with music provided by brass band Deva Brass. After attendees were welcomed by Professor Kurt Allman, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Executive Dean, Faculty of Science, Business and Enterprise, University Chaplain Rev Hazel Stoddart gave the service.

Readings were given by Dr Oluwatobi Ogunmokun, Senior Lecturer, Department of Marketing, Tourism and Destinations; Alexandra Fellows, Communications Officer at Chester Students’ Union; Veronica Bull, Member of Queens Park Residents’ Association committee; Kirstie Simpson, Dean and Associate Professor at Chester Business School; and Dr David Acquaye, Associate Professor and Head of Division-Business, Management, Accounting and Finance.

Carols including O Come All ye Faithful, Silent Night and Away in a Manger were sung at the event, while spiced fruit punch, mulled wine, mince pies and Christmas cake were served as refreshments.

Tours around the site were also provided to attendees by student ambassador Dhwani Raval, while a collection for the Chester Aid to the Homeless charity raised £135.58.

Alexandra Fellows said: “It was so lovely to be a part of the festivities and give a reading at the Carols Service at the award-winning Chester Business School.

“As a graduate of the Business School, I do not doubt the impact the school has on its students, but it was moving to see the relationship and impact the school has on the local community too, with many members of the Queens Park Residents’ Association present celebrating. It started off the festive period perfectly!”

Veronica Bull added: “Queens Park residents very much appreciate the invitation to this lovely service. For many of us it feels like the real start to Christmas. Despite the absolutely horrible weather, there were quite a number of residents at the service.

“Several of us met up at a couple of events the following day and we all said how much we enjoy the Carols and how appreciative we are of the invitation.”

Kirstie Simpson said: “It is always a pleasure for us to welcome our local community into the Business School for our annual Carol Service. My colleagues and I particularly enjoy chatting with our neighbours after the carols; it is lovely to hear that the service marks the start of Christmas for many.”

The University also held a Carol Service at its Exton Park Chapel, with music provided by the University Choir.