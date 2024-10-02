Damian Morgan Appointed as Industry & Employability Lead at dBs Institute, Championing Industry Connections and Real-World Experience for Students

dBs Institute of Sound & Digital Technologies has announced the appointment of Damian Morgan as the new Industry & Employability Lead, based at the Manchester campus. Known for his extensive career in the music industry, Morgan’s new role will focus on strengthening industry connections to provide students with the real-world experience essential for success in today’s competitive creative fields.

Bridging Education and Industry

In today’s competitive creative industries, it’s not enough to have technical skills—real-world experience and industry connections are crucial. With decades of experience working with iconic bands such as The Smiths, New Order, The Specials, Oasis, and Happy Mondays, Morgan understands the importance of connecting students directly to the industry.

“​​Students today need more than just a degree—they need real-world industry connections and practical experience,” says Morgan. “I’m thrilled to take on the role of Industry & Employability Lead at dBs Institute Manchester, based under the iconic New Century. This new position allows me to further develop the excellent work already happening at dBs and to support its amazing students as they work towards their career and development goals, and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities ahead.”

A Career Built on Industry Relationships

Morgan has worked across many facets of the music industry, collaborating with both legendary and contemporary artists like The Orielles and Working Men’s Club, giving him a wide-reaching perspective on the industry’s evolving needs. In addition to his work with artists, Morgan was appointed to the Greater Manchester Music Commission in 2021 by Mayor Andy Burnham, where he plays a key role in shaping and steering music policies across the city’s ten boroughs.

His involvement in shaping the music scene in Greater Manchester extends to key roles within organisations such as the Music Managers Forum, the Greater Manchester Music Hub and serves on the steering committee for Nordoff & Robbins’ Northern Music Awards. A regular speaker on industry panels, Damian recently became a mentor for SXSW’s career development scheme at their 2023 conference in Austin, Texas.

Creating Pathways for dBs Students

At dBs, Morgan will expand on the institute’s already strong links to the industry, ensuring that students have access to valuable real-world opportunities. This includes fostering partnerships with industry leaders, facilitating internships, and guiding students through the practical aspects of launching their careers. With a proven track record of negotiating recording, publishing, and agency deals, Morgan will offer dBs students direct access to insights and networks that are critical for navigating the professional world.

“dBs has built an incredible foundation in providing students with practical and technical education,” Morgan adds. “My role is to help take that further by connecting students to the right people and opportunities, so they’re fully prepared for the realities of the music and creative industries when they graduate.”

For students aspiring to break into the music industry, dBs Institute Manchester now offers an unmatched combination of cutting-edge education and direct industry access, all within the vibrant musical heartbeat of Manchester.