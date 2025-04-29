Enterprising University of Chester graduates inspire future entrepreneurs

Graduates who set up their business ventures while studying at the University of Chester shared inspirational insights when they returned to speak to the entrepreneurs of the future.

From confidence in an idea to making it happen, the trio of alumni recently visited the University’s Business School to discuss their experiences in forging their paths to business ownership and success.

Staff and first-year BA Hons Business Management students recently welcomed:

Ololade Adeniyi, CEO and Founder of Soorente, an Afrocentric sustainable luxury fashion brand, who gained a Master of Science (MSc) in International Business at the University.

Matthew Cavallaro, CEO and Founder of Unbranded Marketing which provides marketing for SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), who is a BA Business Management alumni and current Marketing Management MSc student.

Ting-An Chen, CEO and Founder of Ann’s Art Therapy offers art therapy sessions, who graduated from the University with a MA in Art Therapy.

Ololade, Matthew and Ting-An provided the students with advice and information on being an entrepreneur which included discussions about the challenges they have faced, how they overcame those challenges, how they developed their confidence in both themselves and their business proposal, and the importance of being resilient.

Lecturer Cheryl Sørensen said:

“It was fabulous to welcome back our graduates and so valuable for our first years to hear about their journey into business ownership and succeeding in their goals. Matt, Ololade and Ting-An all set up their businesses whilst at the University of Chester and had support from the University’s Venture Programme whilst here, showing our students just what they can achieve both before and after they graduate.”

Matthew Cavallaro explained that starting a business had not been easy; that it needed massive amounts of time, effort, and love – but that building Unbranded Marketing had also been the most rewarding experience of his life.

He said:

“Speaking to the students at the University of Chester was both refreshing and invigorating. It reminded me of the excitement that comes with building a brand and I was thrilled to be able to share my insights. I’m proud that Chester is providing these students with the classes, resources, and opportunities to help grow their ideas into businesses, as it did for myself.

“My business and I would not be where they are today had it not been for the incredible support from the University and lecturers, and I’m grateful to be able to help the future entrepreneurs as they start their journey.”

The graduates also caught up with BSc Psychology student and Research Assistant in the Centre for Ageing and Mental Health at the University, Aadhi Agilan, who joined them at the event after taking part in enterprise-developing activities alongside them in previous years.

Undergraduate students at Chester Business School have the opportunity to experience entrepreneurship and setting up a business as part of their degree. Meanwhile, the University offers a range of extra-curricular activities to develop entrepreneurship including the Venture Programme, which equips students and graduates with the skills and knowledge to start up a business or build their freelance career.

Ololade, Matthew, Ting-An and Aadhi were all supported by the Venture Programme and also all took part in the University’s Enterprise Development Programme (EDP) last year, developed by Chester Business School in partnership with the Venture Programme and Santander Universities. The EDP included a trip to Edinburgh featuring advice from an Apprentice star, business-boosting workshops and visits to historic sites.

Matthew was, in addition, in a Young Enterprise (YE) team at the University, with a current University team set to soon represent the North West at the YE UK Start-Up Awards.