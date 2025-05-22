Fife College Demonstrates Traditional Building Skills at Scottish Parliament Showcase

Fife College recently participated in an interactive showcase event at the Scottish Parliament to celebrate traditional building skills and emphasise the importance of preserving Scotland’s built heritage.

Organised by the Scottish Traditional Buildings Forum and hosted by Alex Rowley MSP and Gordon MacDonald MSP, the two-day event brought together S2 and S3 school pupils, MSPs, and industry experts to explore and celebrate the value of traditional skills in modern Scotland.

Pupils from schools across the country took part in a range of hands-on skills demonstrations, including traditional painting methods, stonemasonry, and roof slating techniques, as well as showcasing how technologies such as 3D printing and laser scanning are bringing these skills into the 21st century. Fife College was proud to offer demonstrations in the craft of marbling, with students engaging enthusiastically and creating striking pieces to take home.

MSPs who rolled up their sleeves to try out the skills on offer at the Fife College stand included Minister for Higher and Further Education, Graeme Dey MSP, Douglas Ross MSP, Colin Smyth MSP, Finlay Carson MSP and Murdo Fraser MSP. Several representatives from the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework Partnership (SCQF Partnership) also showed great interest in the College’s sessions.

Frazer Walker, Head of School for Engineering, Construction & Technical Skills at Fife College, said:

“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to Alex Rowley MSP and Gordon MacDonald MSP for their continued support and for inviting us to contribute to this valuable initiative.”

“Participating in this event continues to be a highlight for us. It’s a unique platform to connect with the next generation, and we were delighted with the response to our marbling demonstrations from the pupils and MSPs. These skills are not only beautiful but vital to conserving Scotland’s rich architectural heritage.

“Events like these are essential in highlighting the relevance of traditional skills in today’s world and inspiring young people to consider careers in this vital sector. They demonstrate that traditional crafts are not just part of our past, but an important part of our future too.”