Full speed ahead for Sunderland’s oldest firm thanks to university partnership

A historic Wearside manufacturer is setting sail towards an even brighter future after completing an innovative business partnership with the University of Sunderland.

Speedings Ltd began life as a sailmaker in 1827 but has adapted its core business over the last two centuries and now produces innovative lifesaving personal safety products for emergency services across the UK.

To meet its growth plans and the challenges of a competitive international market, the family business signed up to the University’s Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) scheme in 2024, a world-leading programme to support business innovation.

Now, having successfully completed the programme, the firm is urging other businesses to consider the University’s KTP having seen firsthand the positive impact it has had at Speedings Ltd.

Rob Hammal, Speedings Ltd CEO, said:

“Working with the University of Sunderland has been a truly amazing journey.

“The academic professionalism, agility, and genuine commitment to deliver sustained commercial impact has repeatedly been delivered. We have seen remarkable measurable improvements in productivity, new digital efficiency savings, innovative marketing strategies, and our working culture has equally benefited and grown from both specialist and generic development programmes. All strategically and operationally positioning Speeding’s in a position of increased profit and a globally facing business model that works.

“I would not hesitate in recommending the academics and students from the University of Sunderland’s Faculty of Business and Technology.”

A KTP is a collaboration between a university, a business, and a graduate. Designed to benefit all parties, KTPs help companies access specialist resources, funding, and academic expertise to solve strategic innovation challenges.

By leveraging advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, advanced materials, and formulation science, KTPs drive the development of new products, services, and processes, and support entry into new markets.

Through the KTP Speedings Ltd has:

Increased storage capacity by 70% with the design and implementation of a mezzanine floor

Improved workflow and efficiency in the production areas of the business

Created a safer work environment by creating the new storage area

Introduced new printing processes and reduced costs by 70% while increasing print quality and resolution

Embedded faster turnaround times for their printing jobs

Reduced printing waste by 75%

Implemented digital printing rather than manual printing

Improved access to training resources for employees, enhancing employees’ skills and knowledge

Engaged with Access training to develop an NVQ training programmes.

Streamlined work processes throughout the factory for better efficiency

Reduced inefficiencies by 25% in their systems.

Reduced staff turnover and increased staff morale

Produced more stock at a faster rate without having to employ additional staff

An increased turnover of 25%, making 2025 one of the best financial years since its records began almost 200 years ago

Dr Derek Watson, Associate Professor in Cultural Management at the University of Sunderland, said:

“Our 24-month KTP with Speedings further demonstrates the labyrinth of positive impacts a University of Sunderland KTP can generate. Working with Speeding’s enabled the University to deploy its applied commercial academic expertise in making strategic growth, in terms of increased market share, enhanced turnover and profit.

“Our reciprocal relationship enabled business and technology students from undergraduate to doctoral researchers to work on live case studies, as part of their formal studies, which has enriched their learning journey and employability skills.

“Speedings Ltd is now driving planned sustainable growth, which in turn benefits its supply chains and has tangibly benefited our city and regional commercial arena. Our established bond with Speeding’s will continue in offering support as they expand into 2026 and beyond.”