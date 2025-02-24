Game of Thrones and ITV drama ‘Grace’ star Laura Elphinstone inspires future talent

From the King’s Landing massacre to being caught in Chernobyl’s nuclear explosion – actor Laura Elphinstone has now returned to her roots to inspire the next generation of talent at the University of Sunderland.

Laura, who was born in South Shields but grew up on Barnes View, Sunderland, has been at the University’s St Peter’s Campus to speak to Screen Performance and Performing Arts students about her career journey and offered invaluable advice on how to make it in the industry.

Laura said:

“What a privilege it has been to talk to students who are in the early stages of their journey.

“I have a clear memory of meeting professional actors while I was at college. They were doing the job I was so desperate to do but meeting them made it seem possible for ‘normal’ people to achieve the same.

“The arts should be accessible for all so I’m keen to have useful and honest conversations with people wanting to join the industry. I hope it makes entering the profession feel more tangible and I hope it removes some of the mystery that can surround it.”

Laura’s first role was in the play Country Music at the Royal Court Theatre in 2004 where she brought Sunderland to the West End with her portrayal of Wearside-born Emma, the daughter of the play’s protagonist Jamie.

Laura went on to act in multiple plays including most notably The RSC production of The White Devil directed by Maria Aberg in 2014 and the National Theatre’s 2015 production of Jane Eyre directed by Sally Cookson.

Alongside theatre, Laura’s career took to the screen starting with her first TV role on the 2008 BBC adaptation of Tess of the D’Urbervilles.

Laura has worked on multiple block-busting shows. From being chased by dragons in Game of Thrones and being given the boot as an anti-corruption cop in Line of Duty, to retelling the harrowing stories of everyday people on Chernobyl, her rich catalogue of roles has taken her across the globe.

Laura has also appeared on the silver screen where she has featured in films such as the Military Wives Choir and Peterloo.

Laura currently plays DS Bella Moy in the ITV crime drama Grace.

Kira Cox, a third-year Screen Performance student at the University of Sunderland, said:

“I’ve not yet had the opportunity to be on a professional set, so to get this kind of advice has been very helpful.

“Opportunities like this are absolutely amazing and it’s exciting to see so much happening in Sunderland. The opportunities at the University are life changing.”

Dr Adelle Hulsmeier, Programme Leader for Screen Performance at the University, said:

“It is always immensely beneficial to have a visiting professional come to speak to our students. Laura’s background and experience are of huge value to students who are starting out in this industry.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed having Laura here at the University, hearing about and celebrating her successes as a north-east born actress, and learning from her expertise.”

Laura was awarded the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate of Arts by the University of Sunderland during the University’s Winter Graduation Ceremonies in November last year.

Laura said:

“As a proud Mackem I can’t tell you how chuffed and genuinely moved I was to have received the honorary degree and especially to be presented with it at the Stadium of Light where I got my first job at 16 waitering.”